Fire damages storage building at BI residence

On Jan. 30, the Bainbridge Island Fire Department was dispatched to reports of an explosion and fire at a residence in the 6000 Block of Lynwood Center Road.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from a detached, 1.5-story garage and storage building. Due to structural damage and risk of building collapse, firefighters had to fight the fire from the exterior. It took 30 firefighters over two hours to bring the fire under control, per BIFD.

BIFD was assisted by North Kitsap Fire & Rescue, Poulsbo Fire Department, and Bainbridge Island Police Department. No injuries were reported. Investigators have ruled the fire accidental.