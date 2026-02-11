BECU opens Bainbridge Island branch

BECU, the largest not-for-profit credit union in the Pacific Northwest, officially opened its second brick-and-mortar location in Kitsap County and its first on Bainbridge Island Feb. 10.

Members of the public, BECU staff and administration from the nearby Helpline House all attended the grand opening ceremony. As part of its mission as a not-for-profit, the financial institution offers support in the form of grants, donations and services for low-income and underserved communities, explained BECU public relations manager Caitlyn Goettler.

While this branch is the credit union’s first foray into business on Bainbridge, the group has partnered with island-based organizations since 2023. BECU sends employees to IslandWood for teambuilding workshops, donated $10,000 to Helpline House in 2025, and held a staff volunteer day at Helpline for the Bainbridge branch team.

“BECU has a strong focus on giving back to the communities we serve — last year, we granted $8.1 million to nonprofits across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. With this new location on Bainbridge Island, we look forward to building partnerships with organizations that are furthering financial health initiatives in the community,” said Goettler.

BECU, which originally stood for Boeing Employees’ Credit Union, offers services like financial literacy education, free financial counseling and assistance via Greenpath, and a multitude of credit lines and savings accounts to choose from. BECU’s home equity credit lines are among its most popular programs, said Bainbridge branch manager Allison Falk.

“Some members may be seeking us out specifically for that, but I believe debt consolidation — whether through personal loans, lines of credit, or our low-rate credit cards — will be very popular once members realize how much money they can save and how much simpler managing their debts can be,” Falk said. “Now that interest rates are lower, there’s a lot of opportunity for those who had to commit to higher rates when they had no other option.”

The Bainbridge branch is a “Neighborhood Financial Center,” which means it is a full-service banking branch that includes two ATMs and no teller lines. Customers may also try “video banking,” an option to speak with a BECU consultant via video call in a private room.

So far, about 70 credit union customers have come to the new location, said Falk, and “[we] were pleasantly greeted by many more who stopped by to tell us how excited they were that we were finally on the island.”

The financial group’s new storefront is located in the shopping plaza on High School Road NE, between Great Clips and Safeway. Formerly a salon called “Blo Blow Dry Bar”, the structure had to undergo significant renovations to comfortably accommodate banking staff and maintain security for customers, including removing several sinks and chairs.

“When I was telling people in the community where we were going to be located, everyone mentioned the hair salon that used to occupy the space and the unique layout — an elongated space with many, many windows,” said Falk. “Our architect designed the space perfectly, and I know everyone will be impressed with how beautiful it is. The natural light and openness create a welcoming environment that really fits the Bainbridge Island vibe.”