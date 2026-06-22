2 new BIFD apparatuses going into service in the coming weeks

The Bainbridge Island Fire Department is preparing to bring two new apparatuses into service in the coming weeks.

The type one apparatus, which is typically used for structure fires, will be stationed at Station 23 on Phelps Rd NE. Fire chief Jared Moravec said the department is finishing up final tasks, such as mounting tools and wrapping up training personnel, for the type three fire apparatus, which is brand new in the BIFD fleet and is primarily used for wildfire response. The minimum crew for a type three apparatus is two firefighters with space for up to four firefighters. The location has not yet been finalized for the type three apparatus.

The department intends for each apparatus to serve the department for the next 20-25 years. A finalized entry-into-service date has not yet been announced as of June 19 for both vehicles. Moravec said each apparatus will have its own dedicated push-in ceremony, which will be open to the public.

The agency previously took delivery of two new ambulances and replaced aging units at Stations 22 and 23. Moravec said they have a shorter service life due to the added wear and tear of higher utilization rates, as roughly 71% of calls for service are medical in nature. In May, BIFD received 344 calls for service, including 253 EMS calls and 91 fire/rescue/other, per the department.