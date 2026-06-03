High school artists celebrated at BAC award show

Bainbridge Arts & Crafts hosted a ceremony May 28 for Bainbridge High School student artists who have had their work on display in BAC’s storefront in downtown Winslow for the past month.

Checks for both the BHS Spring Arts Festival Awards and the BAC Best of Student Show Awards were presented, as well as this year’s two BAC Student Scholarship winners. Each year, BAC awards graduating high school seniors who plan to continue their study of art. The votes are based upon the mastery of the artist’s chosen medium, creativity, presentation and a compelling written application.

The Pauli Family Scholarship was established by longtime Bainbridge Islanders Janu and Bill Pauli, who are supporters of education and the arts. They had children of their own who attended Bainbridge Island schools and began the Pauli Family Scholarship in 2007. The distinctive aspect of their scholarship is that it is given to a student who demonstrates excellence in one or more mediums. A second scholarship is also given, the Bainbridge Arts & Crafts Scholarship, to a student who plans to continue their studies in art in collegiate studies after BHS graduation.

Clarice Telschow won the Pauli Family Scholarship and Emma Jackson won the Bainbridge Arts & Crafts Scholarship. Telschow will be attending California Polytechnic State University in the fall and Jackson will be attending Seattle University in the fall.

BAC hosts the high school show annually, featuring a wide range of mediums and styles from ceramics to woodwork, photography and prints created by local student artists.