Kitsap Regional Library gears up for summer programming

Kitsap Regional Library is gearing up for summer kids and teen programming.

The kids’ and teens’ book discussion groups held at the Bainbridge Island branch are taking a planned break to make room for summer programming, KRL director of strategy & communications Jeannie Allen said.

KRL expects the kids’ book discussion group, Reading Rebels, to resume in the fall. The BI branch has also previously hosted similar groups based on several factors, including community interest, participation, staffing and programming priorities. Allen said KRL offers more than 700 events over the summer months across nine branches countywide.

“Summer programming naturally shifts to reflect changes in community schedules, participation patterns, and service demands during the school break. During the summer months, branches focus on Summer Learning programs, outreach activities, and flexible drop-in events designed to engage a broader range of families and participants,” she said.

Summer program offerings countywide include: Storytime at the Park, Curious Critters, Family Movie Programs, Teen Summer Hangout, and Movie Nights in the Park. For the upcoming summer, KRL is launching an initiative (the Kids & Teens: Book Boost), which aims to help children and teens build a personal library. Over the summer, youth can receive up to three free books (one per library visit). “To support this effort, the library will give away up to 15,000 books, replacing the smaller reading prizes offered in previous years,” per a KRL news release.

Regarding staffing, Allen said the BI branch is currently hiring for two librarian positions, and said branches are scheduling summer programs with current staffing levels in mind. “Staffing levels naturally fluctuate across an organization the size of Kitsap Regional Library, and some level of turnover is expected as part of normal operations. While having two vacancies at a single branch is not typical day-to-day, it is also within the range of staffing transitions we sometimes expect, plan for, and manage across the system. We work diligently to evaluate staffing needs across all branches, fill vacancies, and maintain expected, sustainable service levels and programming for the community,” she said.

Allen said when staff take new jobs, the changes can affect timing, frequency or format for programs. “For example, vacancies may lead to adjustments in recurring programming schedules or a greater emphasis on high-impact seasonal offerings like Summer Learning. Because many programs are developed and led by librarian staff, staffing changes can also influence which specialized programs are offered at a given time while branches work to balance programming with core library services,” she said.

KRL reported that in 2025, more than 9,000 people participated in the Summer Learning reading challenge, and over 5,000 attended library programs and performances.