2 BHS seniors earn Eagle Scout rank

Two Bainbridge High School seniors earned the rank of Eagle Scout during a ceremony at Bethany Lutheran Church May 9.

Elizabeth Paulson-Houser and Annamarie Peterson received the honors.

Paulson-Houser designed and built a Little Free Library for Helpline House for her Eagle Scout project, per a news release. She also ran a collection drive for children’s books to stock the Little Free Library. The BI Rotary Literacy Club sponsored the project. Folks may currently visit and use the Little Free Library at the temporary location of Helpline House at 901 Hildebrand Lane.

In addition to Scouting throughout high school, Paulson-Houser has also been a four-year member of the BHS swim and dive team, basketball Team, and water polo team. After graduating in June, she will be attending Bowdoin College in Maine, where she plans to double major in History and Religion.

Peterson transformed a 40-foot storage container at the American Legion Hall for her Eagle Scout project. She led a team to power wash, prime, and paint the container and worked with Troops 1564 and 1804, along with the American Legion, to design artwork reflecting the spirit of scouting. The project totaled 125 service hours, the release says.

Outside of scouting, Peterson has been a leader in athletics, serving as captain of the Bainbridge Island Football Club (soccer) for four years and her JV high school team for two. She has also competed in ultimate frisbee and softball and has been playing the saxophone in her school band since fifth grade.

After graduating in June, Peterson will be attending the University of Vermont, where she plans to major in Psychology.