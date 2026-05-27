Bainbridge Islander wins state African American Achievement Award

Bainbridge Islander Chasity Malatesta recently received the 2026 Washington State African American Achievement Award for her work across multiple organizations and entities.

Malatesta is a board member for both IslandWood and the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, where she co-chaired the first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. She also supports the Bainbridge Island School District as multicultural advisory committee co-chair, where she helps teachers and staff to utilize equity strategies to support student learning and social-emotional health.

CEO and founder are among the many titles for Malatesta. She created Multinarratives, LLC, which specializes in strategies to support leaders and groups to build belonging in intercultural and multicultural spaces. Through Multinarratives, Malatesta works alongside organizations that value the gift of diversity and commit to elevating Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) voices.

“I’m grateful to contribute cultural perspective and lived experience as a board member to both IslandWood and the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, but the truth is that their missions and their strong female leadership are what made them natural places of belonging for me and my family,” said Malatesta. “These are empowerment spaces centered on youth that reflect the values I hold close.”

On April 25, Malatesta was awarded the 2026 Washington State African American Achievement Award for being a Shining Executive Superstar at a ceremony located at Olympic College in Bremerton. The event celebrates outstanding achievements and inspiring stories within the African American community, honoring excellence, culture and progress. The Shining Executive Superstar distinction celebrates leaders whose professional excellence is matched by their commitment to uplifting others and advancing equity.

“Being recognized as a Black woman by my own community means more to me than words can hold,” said Malatesta. “It carries the spiritual weight of our shared struggle to be seen, honored and valued in a world that was not built for us.”

Originally from Oregon, Malatesta attended Warner Pacific University, where she earned a degree in biology, and George Fox University, where she earned her Master of Arts in teaching with a focus on culturally responsive teaching. Teacher is a title that has always followed Malateseta throughout her roles. She was an AP nonsultant trainer for professional development and acted as an AP reader to grade AP exams. Now, at BISD, Malateseta serves on the MAC, helping contribute to the District Improvement Plan for the Equity, Anti-Racism, Inclusion, Diversity, and Justice focus area.

“Growing up, I rarely saw women of color in leadership around me, so being able to serve alongside such intelligent, generous board members has been a real blessing,” said Malatesta. “My strongest mentor has been our historical custodian of African American history in Kitsap, Akuyea Karen Vargas, who said to show up in those spaces and remind them of our contributions.”

The award ceremony was hosted by KOMO News anchor Tyrah Majors and community leader and pastor C. Ivan Johnson. The celebratory gala is presented by Surviving Change, a Bremerton-based organization focusing on community empowerment, social change, and leadership. Executive director Deborah Moore Jackson began the state-wide African American Achievement Awards over a decade ago.