4 BI high school students receive Youth Art Award

Four high school students were recently announced as winners of the 2026 Bainbridge Island Youth Art Award.

The award was open to Bainbridge students and residents who are high school juniors or seniors. This was the 12th year for the award, which is a BI Studio Tour program funded by last year’s tour artists who optionally donate a portion of their sales.

Each student who entered was required to submit five photos of their work and complete an application form and a detailed artist’s statement. The winners were then decided by members of the Studio Tour board. The four winners will receive cash awards May 14, during Bainbridge High School’s annual Spring Arts Festival.

This year’s winners were: Best of Show, Trinity Flesher, a junior at Bainbridge High School, color pencil/oil/gouache; First Place, Emma Jackson, a senior at Eagle Harbor High School, watercolor/graphite/collage; Honorable Mention, Anika Pohl, a senior at BHS, clay/graphite/watercolor; and Honorable Mention, Elsa Wetzler, A senior at BHS, clay.

The Studio Tour will continue with the Youth Art Award and is currently preparing for the upcoming Summer Studio Tour, scheduled for Aug. 7-9. Details: www.bistudiotour.com. For more information, contact Dinah Satterwhite at 206-842-0504.