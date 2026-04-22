Bainbridge Island briefs

Record-breaking campaign

One Call For All recently announced a historic milestone, raising $3 million in campaign donations—the largest fundraising year since the organization’s inception in 1960.

“Every contribution represents a belief in our mission and the impact we can create together. We are deeply grateful to every donor, partner, and supporter who made this possible,” says Lisa Timmins, OCFA executive director.

While OCFA celebrates this milestone, the campaign remains open. There is still an opportunity to be part of this record-breaking year and help further expand programs, deepen impact, and ensure long-term sustainability for many local nonprofits, a news release says.

For more information or to contribute, visit www.onecallforall.org.

Nobel Prize discussion

On May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Lynwood Theatre, Dr. Fred Ramsdell of Bainbridge Island will discuss the work that resulted in him earning the 2025 Nobel Prize. The title of the presentation is “From the Bomb to the Nobel Prize: A New Concept in Autoimmune Disease Therapy.”

Ramsdell will discuss the basic mechanisms by which our immune system responds to pathogens and the implications of this work for the development of a new therapeutic paradigm, a news release says. The presentation is part of the monthly Open Mic Science series that is held on the second Tuesday of each month at the Treehouse Cafe.

Center’s 25th anniversary

The Marge Williams Center will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a community open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16 at 221 Winslow Way W.

Friends, supporters, community members and past nonprofit tenants are invited to attend the celebration, which will include brief acknowledgements, displays and refreshments. The event recognizes the center’s 25 years of service to Bainbridge Island nonprofits and the community, a news release says.

Founded in 2001, the Marge Williams Center was created to honor the life and legacy of Marge Williams, a longtime island civic leader and businesswoman. Following her death in 1998, the Bainbridge Island community came together to transform her former home into a permanent center for nonprofit organizations. The center provides affordable office space and a professional, collaborative environment. Many island nonprofits have started at the Marge Center, grown, and “fledged out” to space elsewhere, per the release.

Trillium Trail Run

The Trillium Trail Run 10K/5K and Kids Fun Run returns May 9 at Battle Point Park.

Registration is $45 (10K) and $40 (5K). Runners can also register the day of race, beginning at 8 a.m. The Kids Fun Run is free. The Kids Fun Run through Battle Point Park begins at 8:30 a.m. The 10K and 5K events begin at 9 a.m., a press release says.

Runners and walkers will enjoy a scenic course from Battle Point Park, along the Forest to Sky Trail and over scenic Hilltop meadow, and looping among the great firs of the Grand Forest. Race-day highlights include activities for kids, music and refreshments.

The event served to acquire, build and maintain new Bainbridge Island trails, including the Lost Valley Trail, nexus of the east-west, cross-island trail route from Winslow to Gazzam Lake, and the Waypoint Woods gateway trail, per the release.

For race information, contact Heidi Urish at the Bainbridge Island Parks & Trails Foundation, heidi@biparksfoundation.org, or call 206-842-4971.

Visible Voices

A new community-driven film and advocacy series, Visible Voices: Survivor Stories, will launch May 2 at the historic Lynwood Theatre—bringing together film, lived experience, and community dialogue to address domestic and sexual violence, child abuse, and systemic barriers.

This marks the first event of its kind on Bainbridge Island to feature deaf and survivor experiences through film and conversation, a news release says.

The opening program at 3 p.m., Beyond the Silence, features a screening of the acclaimed documentary Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore, followed by a live panel and audience Q&A at 4:45 p.m. featuring community leaders, advocates, and voices grounded in lived experience.

Confirmed panelists include Faraji (Blakeney) Bhakti, a multidisciplinary artist, trauma-informed yoga instructor, and community engagement director at Yoga Behind Bars. A representative from Abused Deaf Women’s Advocacy Services will also participate, bringing perspective on the unique barriers deaf and blind survivors face when seeking support, per the release.

The program continues with a free community screening of the Academy Award–winning film CODA at 7 p.m.

Mother’s Day pottery sale

Eagledale Community Pottery Studio, part of the Bainbridge Island Parks and Recreation District, invites you to celebrate Mother’s Day with a special handmade pottery sale May 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

This sale offers a unique opportunity to find a one-of-a-kind gift for Mom — and to connect with the artists. Chat with local pottery instructors and studio members about various programs and making spaces; youth classes, mastering the wheel, teen programs, gas and raku kiln firing options, to name a few, a news release says. From flying saucers to famous begging bowls, all items are made by hand in the studio.

Casework Connection

U.S. Rep Emily Randall will be participating in a Casework Connection event at the Bainbridge Island Senior/Community Center April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event aims to help provide community members with information and updates to federal agencies such as Veteran Affairs, Internal Revenue Service, Social Security and more.

Art sale

Local artist Dinah Satterwhite will be holding an art sale at her home studio May 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hundreds of things will be 50% to 90% off, such as glass cutting boards, metal prints, canvas wraps, cards, prints, boxed card sets, & magnets.

Sattwerhite’s home studio is located at 6246 NE Eagle Harbor Drive. Turn at the white owl and park down by the dock. No need to RSVP.

Library paintings

Portraitist Suzette Ruys is showing a number of her latest paintings at the Bainbridge Public Library throughout the month of May.

It will open May 1 and her portraits will include subjects both historical and contemporary, such as Malala Yousafzai, Harriet Tubman, Chief Joseph, Kendrick Lamar, and Jacob Lawrence, among many others.

Samples of her work are available on her website at suzetteruys.com. There is a portrait section on the site that includes several of the works to be seen in this exhibit.