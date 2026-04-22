A look at the process of the Something New art rotation

Arts and Humanities Bainbridge is gearing up for the 2026-27 Something New art rotation. The program is a collaboration between AHB, Bainbridge Public Art Committee, and the City of Bainbridge Island, per the call for entries website. AHB opened a call for artists in February, which closed April 10, and received 39 pieces from 27 artists, grants manager and public art coordinator Jackie Muth said.

AHB initially reviews all of the submissions to ensure they are suitable for outdoor display, including screening for safety and durability. Following the preliminary screening, a jury of roughly 10 members, which includes members of the public art committee, islanders, and a designated city councilmember, selects five pieces and the locations where the art will be displayed.

“We work together as a group to go through each piece and discuss the merits and the shortcomings, and look at safety issues, and also how it stands alone as a piece of art. Our goal is to pick five pieces, but with at least two alternates, because things happen. For example, sometimes the artists have sold the piece in between when they’ve submitted it,” AHB president Glynnis Cowdery said.

After the jury makes the recommendation, AHB works with the city’s Public Works department to address any remaining concerns, followed by the City Council’s review and approval. AHB works with both the city and artists to finalize contracts. The previous art is removed before the new art is installed, which is typically in late June or early July, depending on Public Works’ schedule, Cowdery said.

Five selected artists will receive $2,200 and a travel stipend of $250 for the installation/ deinstallation of Something New public art. The winner of the People’s Choice Award also receives a $1,500 award prize, per AHB.

AHB announced April 1 that “Giant Pacific Octopus” by Steven Nagode, located outside of City Hall, part of the 2025-2026 rotation, won the People’s Choice Award, garnering 42.9% of the votes.

“We think of the People’s Choice voting as a great way to get the community involved and get some eyes on public art and get people excited about all of the new pieces that have been in for the year,” Muth said.

Muth said AHB does a lot of outreach work in an effort to expand representation of artists from wider backgrounds, adding, “historically, 75% of sculptors or public artists have been white men, so we’re trying to sort of include more groups of people, so there’s more representation.”