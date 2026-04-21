Community connection at the heart of BI’s new Play Cafe

Hygge (hoo-guh) is a Danish word that means cozy contentment. And that is what Bainbridge Play Cafe, which opened in April, is all about.

Play cafes have become widely popular around the nation. They are places that provide coffee, community, and play for children away from home, mixed with weekly events and classes.

Owner Amanda Aude, a Bainbridge Island local, began a concept for her new venture in the summer of 2024. After her daughter was born in California, Aude and her husband didn’t have many friends or family around. “As a new mom, it was very isolating for me,” she said. “When my husband and I moved to Bainbridge (two years later), I made a promise to myself that I was going to make an effort to find my village.”

It was then that Aude created Tots on the Trail, a toddler hiking group for parents and their children to connect outdoors. “Every Tuesday morning, we had a walk with our babies or kids. The group was very popular,” she said. “After all our walks, we would go to a coffee shop to keep the conversation going and let our kids play. It dawned on me that we needed more indoor spaces to bring kids, especially in the Pacific Northwest.”

Thus, Bainbridge Play Cafe was born. The cafe is located next to Kids Dentistry on Tormey Lane, with just under 2,000 square feet of space. Construction finished March 27, and after setting up final touches and inspections, the cafe had a soft opening April 18 and has a grand opening April 25.

The play cafe holds walk-ins, reservations, and monthly memberships for 90-minute sessions, with about 10 to 12 kids per session, six years and under. “We are trying to figure out the perfect number per session so the kids have a comfortable space to play and parents can keep an eye on everyone, and it doesn’t feel overwhelming,” said Aude.

The cafe is separate from the play area, providing a simple coffee shop experience, even for those who don’t have children. Aude shared that the cafe has the addition of experienced baristas, high-end equipment, healthy food options from Emma DuRocher-Cerros, coffee from Cafe Cocina, and pastries from a Scandinavian bakery, Byen Bakeri, in Seattle.

There are also Scandinavian books for sale at the space to flow along with their concept of hygge. “The theme is under-the-sea, ocean in a tasteful way,” said Aude. “We’re hoping for that hygge vibe, a sense of cozy contentment with the goal of taking a break from the real world and just enjoying your time with your community and kids. I want it to feel like a third place for people.”

The playspace itself incorporates hygge as well, with no screens, televisions, or even toys with batteries in sight. There is one play structure made of wood and a reading nook to inspire imaginative play. There is also a baby and infant section in the back of the space, with a large couch and chair for new parents, Aude shared.

Although the target audience is younger children, Aude shared that they will also host events and classes for kids of all ages. They will hold baby music classes, mommy and me yoga, and a weekly free storytime. For others, the space will be available to rent out on Friday nights to hold events like book clubs or bridal showers.

Aude shared that her goal is to also continue her Tots on the Trail group alongside her new business. She plans to host these walks every week, outside of the cafe.

“I thought Bainbridge was such a perfect place for a play cafe,” she said. “We just really want it to feel like a community space for everybody.”