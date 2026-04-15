Bainbridge Island briefs

Shellfish harvesting closed

Shellfish harvesting is closed on the east shoreline of Bainbridge Island due to high levels of marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison, the Kitsap Public Health District announced April 14.

The closure extends from Point Monroe to Restoration Point, including all bays and inlets. All recreational shellfish harvesting is prohibited for all species of clams, oysters, and mussels. Shrimp and crab are not included in this closure, but crabs should be cleaned prior to cooking, and the “crab butter” should be discarded, per KPHD.

Samples for this closure showed concentrations of 92 micrograms of toxin per 100 grams of shellfish tissue. Shellfish harvesting is closed when PSP toxin levels meet or exceed 80 micrograms per 100 grams of tissue.

Warning signs will be posted at public beaches alerting people not to collect shellfish from the closure areas.

Rolling Bay events

Celebrate spring at the Rolling Bay Earth Day Market April 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the first of three markets in the 2026 season. It will be filled with local makers, sustainable goods, and creative finds, a news release says.

On that same day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., don’t miss West Sound Wildlife Shelter’s Raptor Rhapsody, featuring live education birds up close. The event is co-sponsored by Wild Bird Mercantile, West Sound Wildlife Shelter, and Rolling Bay Presbyterian Church.

Both events are located at 11042 Sunrise Drive NE.

For more information, visit westsoundwildlife.org/rollingbaymarekts/