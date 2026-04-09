Dogs taken from hoarding situation up for adoption at KHS

The humane society received support from the community, who sent food, toys, and supplies to help the influx of animals after the March 17 seizure.

Nearly three weeks after Kitsap Humane Society and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hoarding situation at a home in unincorporated Poulsbo, over 50 animals have been rescued and are now legally in the care of KHS.

As of April 9, six dogs are available for adoption through KHS, and a handful of foster families have already adopted canines in the last few weeks. In the coming days, more dogs will be up for adoption as additional medical care is provided to those that need it. “It’s been a huge undertaking, but thanks to [news] coverage and the generosity of our wonderful community, we experienced a crazy outpouring of support,” said KHS director of communications, Michael Bush. “Over 150 new volunteers signed up, more than 60 new foster families opened their homes to animals, and the donations of food were incredible.”

The investigation into the hoarding situation is still ongoing, but cruelty charges are expected, per KCSO.

“The support we received was amazing. The first responders who assisted in the operation, the businesses and organizations that offered to help, the people who dropped off donations, and our own volunteers and staff – who not only met the challenge, but exceeded everyone’s expectations. Thank you to everyone who helped make this magical day possible…we’ll keep you posted on our progress,” shared KHS in a Facebook post April 9.