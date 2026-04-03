New BHS principal selected, will begin role July 1

Dan Novick has been named the new principal of Bainbridge High School, with an official start date of July 1.

The Bainbridge Island School District Board announced April 3 that Dan Novick has been selected as the next principal of Bainbridge High School, with an official start date of July 1.

The appointment follows the Feb. 4 resignation of former BHS principal Kristina Rodgers, who was arrested Jan. 12 for an alleged DUI near her home in Poulsbo. In her place, retired Seattle Public Schools administrator Ruth Medsker is serving as interim principal of BHS through June 30.

Novick brings more than 26 years of experience in education, including 16 years in secondary administration and 13 years as a high school teacher. Most recently, as a strategist for AVID, he worked with school leadership teams to audit and improve systems, a news release says. Some of Novick’s previous positions include principal of John Sedgwick Middle School in South Kitsap, administrative roles at Ridgetop Middle School and Klahowya Secondary School, and athletic director and head football coach at Kingston High School.

“We are excited to welcome Dan Novick to Bainbridge High School,” said BISD superintendent Amii Thompson. “Dan is a thoughtful, student-centered leader who builds authentic relationships and brings a clear focus on teaching and learning. His ability to listen, partner with staff and families, and lead with both care and clarity will champion the experience of every student.”