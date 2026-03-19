BI girls’ middle school basketball team wins state title

The Bainbridge Roots girls basketball team celebrates its state title win March 15 in Spokane.

The Bainbridge Roots eighth-grade girls basketball team captured the Washington Middle School State Championship March 15 in Spokane, winning the Silver Division (2A).

It marks the first time a Bainbridge middle school girls’ team has won a state title.

Members of the team consist of Ellie Rohrbacher, Macy Hardy, Cam Schnee, Haley Kubin, Landyn Bratonia, Naomi Hodus, Penelope Hunt, Lana Evans and Naya Ebersviller. The team is led by head coach Ben Kirsch, along with assistant coach David Rohrbacher.

“This Bainbridge girls’ team will set the standard for teams going forward and will be an exciting team to watch in high school,” Kirsch said.

In the first round of the tournament, Bainbridge defeated the Stanwood Spartans 43-30. Following that, the Roots defeated the Anacortes Seahawks 39-16. In the semifinals of the tournament, Bainbridge beat Cedar Park Christian 45-37 in a hard-fought victory.

In the championship game, the Spartans defeated the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 49-20 to secure the title.