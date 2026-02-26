Upcoming Puget Sounds Jazz Festival to feature 18 ensembles

The Bainbridge High School Band Boosters will present the 8th annual Puget Sounds Jazz Festival, March 6 and 7, at the BHS Theater. The festival features a lineup of 18 participating jazz ensembles from across the region.

The festival was established in 2016 by BHS band director Chris Thomas. Working in collaboration with professional adjudicators, the festival has grown significantly, attracting high school and middle school jazz bands from throughout Western Washington, a news release states.

On March 6, the evening will feature a two-headliner showcase with BHS Jazz9 opening for special guest Marina Albero Quintet at 7 p.m. On March 7, the festival will showcase 18 participating high school and middle school jazz bands during the day, with educational clinics and preliminary performances open to the public. The evening concert at 7 p.m. will begin with performances by the festival’s most outstanding student ensembles, followed by a closing set from the Marina Albero Quintet.

A significant aspect of the jazz festival extends beyond performances by providing advanced training for student musicians through master classes conducted by professional adjudicators representing performers and educators from across Washington. Following their preliminary performances, each participating band receives critiques and specialized instruction focused on helping students improve their skills through direct work with these professional musicians, per the release.

As Thomas explains, “It’s easier for graduates to start a combo later in life than it is a big band, and great combo players in school make for even better big band players. Put simply, the mission is to improve school jazz programs through focus on the often less-rehearsed components of the big band.”

Tickets range from $10 to $35 and are available online at bainbridgebands.square.site/tickets.