BRAVA Awards now an annual program thanks to special donor

The Bainbridge Island Museum of Art has announced that its flagship awards program, the BRAVA Awards (BIMA Recognizes Achievement in the Visual Arts), is now an annual program beginning this year.

The expansion from a biennial to an annual cycle means that twice as many artists will receive one of the four unrestricted $15,000 cash prizes each year, rather than every two years. With $60,000 of unrestricted support per year, BRAVA is now one of the largest artist awards of its kind in the Northwest, a news release says.

“BRAVA was created to make a tangible difference in artists’ lives with an unrestricted gift,” said Sheila Hughes, BIMA executive director. “Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of a special donor who stepped forward to expand this program, we are now able to recognize four deserving artists every year and give meaningful, material support to assist them in the creation of their exceptional and compelling work. Our hope is that the award serves to inspire these artists, letting them know how valued and appreciated they are, and how much our world needs their voices to resonate.”

Inspired by the values and vision of museum founder Cynthia Sears, the BRAVA Awards honor artists whose work demonstrates artistic excellence, technical mastery, and significant contribution to the arts, per the release. Awardees are selected by independent jury committees composed of artists, educators, and leaders in the arts sector.

Each year, one artist will be selected in each of the following four categories:

Native American & First Nations Artist Award (Salish Sea Region)

Artist’s Books Artist Award (National)

Emerging Artist Award (Puget Sound Region)

Special Choice Award: Ceramics Artist (category varies by year)

Each BRAVA awardee receives an unrestricted $15,000 cash prize, along with professional recognition through museum promotions, a short video profile, and an award ceremony. The program is supported by a dedicated reserve established through a restricted gift to the museum and maintained by BIMA, the release says.

Applications for the next cycle of BRAVA Awards will open April 1. Full details, including eligibility and application guidelines, are available at biartmuseum.org/the-brava-awards/.