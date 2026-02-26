A look back at BCF’s growth, expansion over 25 years

Bainbridge Community Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, highlighting the steady growth of the nonprofit over that time to expand its philanthropic work.

“What’s so remarkable about BCF is how it has grown while staying true to the reason it was founded,” said Ellin Spenser, one of BCF’s founders who is currently on the Board of Trustees. “It began with a simple concern that $172,000 was sitting in a bank instead of being put to work. The foundation was created to ensure those funds were actively invested in our community where they were needed most, and from that starting point, BCF continued to grow.”

Those early intentions shaped an ongoing commitment to consistent, proactive grantmaking. “Even today, BCF ensures resources never sit idle, but are regularly used in ways to address challenges both near and far. 25 years later, it’s incredible to know that BCF has now awarded more than $34 million in grants,” Spenser said. As of the end of 2025, BCF held close to $34.5 million in assets, and its total grantmaking nearly matched that amount.

BCF’s first Community Grants Cycle volunteers—Sandy Schubach, Cynthia Sears, Sonya Marinoni, and Channie Peters—played a major role in creating the foundation for the CGC today. The four volunteers reviewed 16 applications, conducted interviews, and vetted nonprofits that had applied. Early grants supported food programs for families on the edge of homelessness, arts organizations getting off the ground, and environmental groups protecting green spaces, per a news release.

In 2025, BCF celebrated the 61 volunteers from the community who reviewed 85 applications, showing significant growth in 20 years. By 2025, the CGC, one of many grantmaking programs at BCF, had awarded nearly $6.2 million to local organizations since its inception. These grants go towards all sectors in the community, from health, housing and human services to arts and culture, the release says.

In addition to the CGC, in the early years, BCF laid the foundation for a variety of funding sources, from designated funds and donor-advised funds, where BCF fund advisors suggest awarding grants to nonprofits of their choice, to area of interest funds, which enable the support for many nonprofits working towards a common cause. Examples include the YES Fund, which provides direct financial assistance to youth facing economic hardship, and the Community Response Fund that supports health and human service needs in times of crisis.

Most recently, BCF utilized its CRF when it awarded more than $50,000 in grants to provide much-needed food and support for families and individuals following significant federal funding cuts to food banks. In 2020, the same fund was used when the pandemic hit to support nonprofits working in housing, food access, child care, and health services. This fund has granted more than $310,000 since 2016, per the release.

That same year, in 2020, BCF released its first Community Report, using data to highlight challenges in the community. The report has continued to evolve into a fundamental resource for individuals, nonprofits, and donors seeking to focus their efforts.

“After 25 years, Bainbridge Community Foundation’s impact is measured not only in dollars granted, but in trust built, capacity strengthened, and belonging created. Its work reflects a simple and enduring belief, which is that the strength of this community lies in neighbors caring for each other. In the next 25 years to come, BCF promises to strengthen our community through visible action and meaningful impact, powered by the continued generosity of our neighbors,” the release concludes.