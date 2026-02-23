Spartan gymnasts place 5th as a team at state

Buccaneer Indigo Pavey competes in the bars event during the 1A/2A/3A state gymnastics championships Feb. 21 at Sammamish High School.

Spartan Trinity Flesher performs in the vault event at the 1A/2A/3A state gymnastics championships Feb. 21 at Sammamish High School.

The Bainbridge Spartan gymnastics team placed fifth as a team at the 1A/2A/3A state championships Feb. 21 at Sammamish High School, earning 156.75 points, about 12 points behind first-place Shorecrest.

The Spartans, along with North Kitsap and Kingston, had gymnasts compete at the state competition. Jacqui Beresford of Bainbridge and Buccaneer Indigo Pavey tied for 28th in the all-around event with 33.55 points.

Pavey placed the highest out of all the Kitsap contestants in the bars event, placing seventh with a score of 8.475.

“I was kind of disappointed that I fell on bars, but I know it’s really hard to get here [state gymnastics],” Pavey said.

Spartan Trinity Flesher placed 11th in the vault event, posting a score of 8.925.