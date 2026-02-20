Letters to the editor

Rethink roundabout

To the editor:

I am a pediatric emergency medicine physician, and I worked in pediatric trauma centers for over 30 years. I have cared for hundreds of children who have been hit by cars, many of whom have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The proposed confusing double roundabout at High School Road will ultimately result in frequent car vs. pedestrian accidents, many of which may ultimately become tragic fatalities.

The population traversing the proposed intersection includes exhausted commuters and elderly drivers, as well as high school student pedestrians. The drivers will be distracted and flustered by flashing signs and lane choice decisions, and the groups of young pedestrians will be distracted because kids believe themselves to be immune to such dangers.

Furthermore, the roundabout will grind to a halt every time the ferry unloads or whenever it backs up Hwy 305 to load. This backup will prevent EMS from reaching those in dire need of assistance, not to mention all those needing to traverse this vital intersection.

It is unclear as to how WSDOT can possibly believe this to be a viable solution to their self-identified problem. Their proposed double roundabout will clearly endanger pedestrians and inevitably block traffic in all directions. And, years from now, once they are ultimately forced to acknowledge their miscalculations, it will be too late and too costly to undo the catastrophe they will have created.

I beg them to rethink this dangerous project that will ultimately cost many more lives than leaving the intersection status quo.

Robin Kallas

Bainbridge Island

Electric rate increases

To the editor:

Has anyone else noticed that their Puget Sound Energy bills are steeply increasing?

In my last bill, the effective price per kilowatt-hour was $0.21. This is based on the total amount of the bill, including state & local taxes, divided by the number of KWH consumed.

A year ago, the price was $0.16/KWH. This is an effective increase of 31% per KWH!

PSE’s rates are regulated by Washington State, so there is some “basis” for this increase, but what is it?

PSE gets a major portion of its bulk wholesale power through the non-profit Pacific Northwest Independent System Operator (ISO). It’s buying at the lowest wholesale commercial rate (Co-Ops and municipal systems can get slightly cheaper power).

Are electric prices being driven up by Data Center construction, particularly in Oregon, which is part of the ISO?

Are rates rising as a result of new renewable energy generation?

PSE gets 48% of its power from fossil fuels (PSE website). Is fuel dramatically more expensive?

PSE, please tell us why your residential rates are increasing at a rate that vastly exceeds overall inflation?

David Schutz

Bainbridge Island

Pedestrians at risk with roundabout

To the editor:

As WSDOT is planning a roundabout at Highway 305 and High School Road, an incredibly important intersection linking east and west Bainbridge, please be aware of the impact on pedestrians of all ages and physical needs, whose only other access to Winslow is a mile south.

Our intersection was improved recently and is appreciated for its safety, increased lighting, verbal announcements of stoplight changes for the blind, and longer walk intervals so that people with mobility issues have time to get across. If you’re in a wheelchair or you are blind, you need traffic to come to a full stop. You can’t be sure that the traffic will stop for you with those bars of blinking yellow lights that some drivers seem to think are advisory and go right through.

WSDOT’s explanation that a roundabout ensures no more traffic fatalities applies to vehicles and drivers only. Pedestrians will be more at risk, and those with special needs will be reluctant to take that risk, further isolating us on the east side of 305 from Winslow.

Linda Andrews

Bainbridge Island