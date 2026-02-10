Kitsap Humane Society celebrating Valentine’s Day with animal artwork

Kitsap Humane Society is celebrating Valentine’s Day with artwork made by shelter animals, goodie boxes, love notes, and personalized pet portraits. Members of the community donated to KHS to support their ongoing mission to provide homes for unsheltered pets.

My Furry Valentine began as a virtual fundraiser in 2017, but evolved in 2021 during the pandemic so supporters were able to send e-valentines to pair heartfelt messages with donations. In 2023, My Furry Valentine began including more gift options, including goodie boxes for both people and pets, as well as paintings.

Last year, My Furry Valentine raised nearly $12,000 to help support the work of KHS. “We are always finding new ways to fundraise in fun and meaningful ways to support the animals in our care, and this is just one of many events,” said KHS events and outreach coordinator Jocelyn Horton. “Year-round, most donations come from direct contributions, monthly gifts, workplace giving and matching programs, and grants, all of which play a vital role in sustaining our programs and services.”

A popular aspect of My Furry Valentine is the “Pawfect paintings” that can be purchased to help raise funds for KHS. Animals at the shelter paint pictures for supporters with the help of treats, peanut butter, and non-toxic paint. A canvas with paint is put into plastic, and dogs lick and leave paw prints to create their own masterpiece. For artwork done by cats, the critters walk over the enclosed canvas, leaving behind their own unique designs.

“Each painting is completely one-of-a-kind and includes a write-up about the adoptable animal artist who created it, along with their adoption details,” said Horton. “While our shelter animals enjoy a stimulating enrichment activity, donors receive a meaningful, unique gift to keep or share with their Valentine.”

KHS is gearing up for an exciting year, Horton shared, with many events filling the calendar. A paint-and-sip event alongside their monthly Pints for Pets events at local breweries occurred this month. KHS is also hosting a comedy show March 20 and a 5K and vendor fair June 6, with more events coming in the summer, like a golf tournament and auction.

“While finding homes for every animal remains the core mission, KHS also supports the community through its Veterinary Lifesaving Center (providing veterinary support for low-income families), food assistance through our Pet Food Pantry, vaccine clinics and education and foster training programs,” Horton said. “We are continually growing to not only help the animals but also to keep people with their pets and by providing a safety net for the community.”