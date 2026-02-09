Spartan gymnasts earn close district win over NK; state next

NK Viking Hanna Knight conducts her floor routine at the district gymnastics meet Feb. 6 in Lacey.

Kingston Buccaneer Indigo Pavey prepares to complete her floor routine at the district gymnastics meet Feb. 6 in Lacey.

The Bainbridge Spartans celebrate their first-place finish at the district gymnastics meet Feb. 6 at Black Hills Gymnastics in Lacey.

The Bainbridge Spartans earned a close win over North Kitsap at the district gymnastics meet Feb. 6 at Black Hills Gymnastics in Lacey.

The district meet served as the qualifier for the state meet, which is set to take place Feb. 19-21 at Sammamish High School in Bellevue. Bainbridge qualified for state as a team, while NK had a few individuals advance. The meet also featured Kingston, which finished sixth as a team and had one gymnast qualify for state as well.

“The team was very enthusiastic about winning districts,” Bainbridge coach Bryn Lashmet said. “They feel grateful and proud about the win! They put forth their best routines tonight!”

Team scores:

First place – Bainbridge (155.075)

Second place – North Kitsap (145.800)

Sixth place – Kingston (76.350)

Individual results (top 6 from each event advance to state)

Vault:

First place – Jacqui Beresford (Bainbridge) -8.800

Sixth place – Trinity Flesher (Bainbridge) – 8.200

Uneven Bars:

First place – Indigo Pavey (Kingston) – 9.025

Fifth place – Jacqui Beresford (Bainbridge) – 7.200

Balance Beam:

First place – Soraya Kirk (North Kitsap) – 8.500

Second place – Indigo Pavey (Kingston) – 8.425

Fourth place – Allison Johnson (North Kitsap) – 8.050

Fifth place – Nora Drugge (Bainbridge) – 7.975

Sixth place – Hanna Knight (North Kitsap) – 7.900

Floor Exercises:

Second place – Jacqui Beresford (Bainbridge) – 9.250

Sixth place – Trinity Flesher (Bainbridge) – 8.950