Bainbridge girls finish regular season with dominant win over NK

The Bainbridge Spartan girls basketball finished the regular season strong by earning a 73-50 road win against North Kitsap Feb. 5.

The Spartans finished second in the Olympic League at 12-2, one game back of first-place Port Angeles, which finished 13-1. The Vikings finished tied for fourth in the OL at 6-8, along with Kingston. Bainbridge has a first-round bye in the 2A district tournament and will host the winner of Kingston vs. Franklin Pierce Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. NK will face Orting on the road in the first round of districts Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.

“Putting up 73 points is something I was kind of shooting for, just because I wanted the girls to end the season on a high note,” Bainbridge coach Zach Burnham said.

The Vikings got out to a 3-2 lead in the first quarter, but Spartans’ Kaela Cole and company managed to find their offense later in the first, converting on layups in the paint and dishing passes to the interior portion of the court, allowing the Spartans to draw shooting fouls and control the game.

Bainbridge led 42-28 at halftime. Cole and Anna Rowe led Bainbridge with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

“I’ve been having a really good past couple of games,” Cole said. “One thing that makes me a really good player is my defense.”

NK implemented a full-court press in the third quarter, but could not stop the high-potent Bainbridge offense, getting their lead out to 61-34 going into the fourth quarter.

Viking Addison Jess and Rowe were the leading scorers for both teams with 19 and 18, respectively.

“I’m proud of the effort that we put in the whole game,” NK coach Stuart Patterson said. “Last couple games, our effort, we kind of got real discouraged during the game, and we kind of gave up a little bit. This game, we fought to the end.”