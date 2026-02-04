Rohrbacher leads Bainbridge to easy win on senior night

Spartan Ryan Rohrbacher drives to the hoop in a 76-52 senior night win over North Mason Feb. 3 at Bainbridge High School.

The Bainbridge Spartans (15-5, 12-2 in Olympic League) beat the North Mason Bulldogs (8-12, 4-10 OL) 76-52 Feb. 3 at home on senior night.

“I just don’t want them to take anything for granted,” Bainbridge coach Scott Orness said. “I thought they played, you know, with a lot of joy tonight, and they played pretty hard.”

Bainbridge will be the No. 3 seed in the 2A district tournament and will host the winner of North Mason vs. Sequim Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Spartan Kethan Reed scored a layup on the first possession of the game. North Mason implemented a full-court press in the middle portion of the first quarter after letting up nine points within the first three minutes of play, but Spartans Haden Fink and Ryan Rohrbacher managed to navigate the increased defensive pressure, getting the ball downcourt consistently and effectively.

Bainbridge built on their lead in the second quarter, going on an 11-3 scoring run, warranting a North Mason timeout with 5:03 remaining in the half.

Spartan Kaden Thielmann threw down a slam dunk on the first Bainbridge possession out of the timeout, keeping their lead at 16 toward the end of the half. Nonetheless, North Mason managed to trim their deficit back down to single digits before halftime with a score of 36-27.

Rohrbacher led Bainbridge in scoring with 12 at halftime.

“We know what they do, we just saw them [Jan. 9], they run that zone,” Rohrbacher said. “We always try to focus on us more than them.”

Rohrbacher continued his strong game by drilling three consecutive three-pointers to kick off the third quarter. Bainbridge continued to control the overall flow of the game, building on what they did in the first half and forcing Bulldog turnovers. Rohrbacher totaled 21 points by the end of the third, remaining Bainbridge’s leading scorer on the night.

Fink got the Spartans’ lead out to 20 on a fastbreak layup with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Rohrbacher finished with 29, the Spartans’ leading scorer on the night.

“It feels good getting into that flow state with the three-pointer,” Rohrbacher said. “But I could always be better.”