Spartan boy swimmers finish first at districts

Despite being disqualified in a relay race, Bainbridge took top honors at the West Central District 3 1A/2A boys swim and dive championships Feb. 14 in Port Angeles, and is looking to repeat as state champions.

Many other Kitsap swimmers qualified for state as well, earning high finishes in a variety of events. The 1A/2A/3A/4A state meet takes place Feb. 20-21 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

“All of our 10-12th-grade swimmers are district and state returners, and we are looking forward to strong performances from them,” Bainbridge coach Krista Pal said.

Team scores

First place – Bainbridge – 358

Fourth place – Olympic – 132

Fifth place – Kingston – 120

Event results (state-qualifying teams/athletes)

200-yard freestyle relay

First place – Bainbridge Team A (Ian Letson, Bradley Roloff, Leo Soboil, Alex Geddes) – 1:32.36 – qualified for state

200-yard medley relay

Second place – Olympic Team A (Weston Adams, Sawyer Adams, Caleb Davis, Chris Kylven) – 1:45.78 – qualified for state

Disqualified – Bainbridge (Sota Inoue, Ryan Rich, Carter Cox, Bradley Roloff)

400-yard freestyle relay

First place – Bainbridge Team A (Ian Letson, Sota Inoue, Ryan Rich, Carter Cox) – 3:17.47 – qualified for state

Second place – Olympic Team A (Weston Adams, Chris Kylven, Caleb Davis, Sawyer Adams) – 3:26.76 – qualified for state

50-yard freestyle

First place – Weston Adams (Olympic) – 21.57 – qualified for state

Second place – Bradley Roloff (Bainbridge) – 22.75 – qualified for state

100-yard freestyle

First place – Weston Adams (Olympic) – 48.49 – qualified for state

Second place – Ryan Rich (Bainbridge) – 48.84 – qualified for state

100-yard butterfly

First place – Carter Cox (Bainbridge) – 50.55 – qualified for state

Second place – Sota Inoue (Bainbridge) – 53.28 – qualified for state

Third place – Alex Geddes (Bainbridge) – 55.61 – qualified for state

100-yard backstroke

First place – Carter Cox (Bainbridge) – 51.95 – qualified for state

Third place – Calvin Cox (Bainbridge) – 57.44 – qualified for state

100 yard breastroke

First place – Ryan Rich (Bainbridge) – 59.29 – qualified for state

Second place – Sawyer Adams (Olympic) – 1:00.42 – qualified for state

Third place – Romy Greer (Bainbridge) – 1:04.06 – qualified for state

200-yard freestyle

First place – Ian Letson (Bainbridge) – 1:47.85 – qualified for state

Second place – Josh VanHuis (Kingston) – 1:48.55 – qualified for state

200-yard individual medley

First place – Sota Inoue (Bainbridge) – 2:01.81 – qualified for state

500-yard freestyle

Second place – Ian Letson (Bainbridge) – 4:51.29 – qualified for state

Third place – Josh VanHuis (Kingston) – 4:57.36 – qualified for state

Fourth place – Aiden Johnson (Bainbridge) – 5:10.87 – qualified for state

1-meter diving

First place – Rydley Strong (North Kitsap) – 251.40 – qualified for state