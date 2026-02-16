Spartan boy swimmers finish first at districts

Despite being disqualified in a relay race, Bainbridge took top honors at the West Central District 3 1A/2A boys swim and dive championships Feb. 14 in Port Angeles, and is looking to repeat as state champions.
Many other Kitsap swimmers qualified for state as well, earning high finishes in a variety of events. The 1A/2A/3A/4A state meet takes place Feb. 20-21 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
“All of our 10-12th-grade swimmers are district and state returners, and we are looking forward to strong performances from them,” Bainbridge coach Krista Pal said.
Team scores
First place – Bainbridge – 358
Fourth place – Olympic – 132
Fifth place – Kingston – 120
Event results (state-qualifying teams/athletes)
200-yard freestyle relay
First place – Bainbridge Team A (Ian Letson, Bradley Roloff, Leo Soboil, Alex Geddes) – 1:32.36 – qualified for state
200-yard medley relay
Second place – Olympic Team A (Weston Adams, Sawyer Adams, Caleb Davis, Chris Kylven) – 1:45.78 – qualified for state
Disqualified – Bainbridge (Sota Inoue, Ryan Rich, Carter Cox, Bradley Roloff)
400-yard freestyle relay
First place – Bainbridge Team A (Ian Letson, Sota Inoue, Ryan Rich, Carter Cox) – 3:17.47 – qualified for state
Second place – Olympic Team A (Weston Adams, Chris Kylven, Caleb Davis, Sawyer Adams) – 3:26.76 – qualified for state
50-yard freestyle
First place – Weston Adams (Olympic) – 21.57 – qualified for state
Second place – Bradley Roloff (Bainbridge) – 22.75 – qualified for state
100-yard freestyle
First place – Weston Adams (Olympic) – 48.49 – qualified for state
Second place – Ryan Rich (Bainbridge) – 48.84 – qualified for state
100-yard butterfly
First place – Carter Cox (Bainbridge) – 50.55 – qualified for state
Second place – Sota Inoue (Bainbridge) – 53.28 – qualified for state
Third place – Alex Geddes (Bainbridge) – 55.61 – qualified for state
100-yard backstroke
First place – Carter Cox (Bainbridge) – 51.95 – qualified for state
Third place – Calvin Cox (Bainbridge) – 57.44 – qualified for state
100 yard breastroke
First place – Ryan Rich (Bainbridge) – 59.29 – qualified for state
Second place – Sawyer Adams (Olympic) – 1:00.42 – qualified for state
Third place – Romy Greer (Bainbridge) – 1:04.06 – qualified for state
200-yard freestyle
First place – Ian Letson (Bainbridge) – 1:47.85 – qualified for state
Second place – Josh VanHuis (Kingston) – 1:48.55 – qualified for state
200-yard individual medley
First place – Sota Inoue (Bainbridge) – 2:01.81 – qualified for state
500-yard freestyle
Second place – Ian Letson (Bainbridge) – 4:51.29 – qualified for state
Third place – Josh VanHuis (Kingston) – 4:57.36 – qualified for state
Fourth place – Aiden Johnson (Bainbridge) – 5:10.87 – qualified for state
1-meter diving
First place – Rydley Strong (North Kitsap) – 251.40 – qualified for state