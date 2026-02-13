Thriving with ADHD: tools for parents and youth

Question: My child was recently diagnosed with ADHD, and I’m still learning what that means. I want to support them in the best way possible, but I’m not sure how to create routines and a home environment that really helps without making things more stressful. What are some practical ways I can set up our home to support my child’s ADHD?

Answer: It sounds like you are already on the right track by thinking ahead and anticipating what you can do to support your child. Working in tandem with your child’s healthcare provider, school, therapist, etc., can help you develop an individualized plan. ADHD has different presentations, so learning your child’s specific needs will help to create the types of support most appropriate.

Being thoughtful about your home environment can be especially supportive. Before making changes, I recommend getting curious and observing your home and routines with a new lens. There are three important steps. Spend a week or so investigating, “what is working, what’s not, and what matters most to us in this season?”

Step one is to notice what is working. This is as important as identifying challenges. Pay attention to what is effective and what the action supports. For example, you may notice that having a snack ready after school helps prevent meltdowns. This action supports the transition from school to home. Or perhaps reading together before bed is calming. That action supports emotional connection and a smoother bedtime routine. These clues show you what kinds of strategies already support your child—and how you might adapt them elsewhere

Step two is to assess challenges. You’re going to look at three things: Where and when do the biggest challenges show up? How is the environment influencing what happens? How does the family typically respond to those challenges? For example, you may notice that the morning routine often feels chaotic. Clutter tends to pile in the hallway because the backpack station is far from the natural drop zone. Your child becomes distracted, which leads to frustration and rushing, and the whole family leaving the house stressed. Understanding the pattern helps you target the environment, not just the behavior.

Step three, and perhaps most important, define what type of home you want to create. This can change in different seasons of life, but clarity gives you a compass. Do you want a place of calm, growth, connection, structure, or humor? You can do this as a whole family if that feels appropriate; choose 2-3 top values and post them in your home. Then, instead of overhauling everything at once, make one small change that reflects both your values and what you’ve observed.

The goal isn’t to eliminate all challenges, but to create an environment that helps your child build skills while keeping your family life centered on what matters most. I hope this helps you create a home that is more supportive of your child and one that feels more meaningful, too.

If you’re a youth or parent with a question, visit our website at askbys.org and click on “Ask a Therapist.”

Megan Leanderson is a licensed mental health counselor associate for Bainbridge Youth Services, which has a monthly column in this newspaper.