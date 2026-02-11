Douglas Bruce Knight

Douglas Knight, a beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Bainbridge Island.

Doug was born at the Swedish hospital in Seattle and spent his childhood surrounded by his mother Evelyn, father David, brothers Dave and Bob, grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins in a tight knit neighborhood in West Seattle. He graduated from Queen Anne high school in Seattle in 1952 where he met his future wife Sigrid. After graduation he proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard. After returning from Coast Guard duty Doug and Sigrid were married on December 21st, 1956. They honeymooned in Sun Valley, idaho where they shared a lifelong passion for skiing.

Doug was a quick learner and a capable “do it yourselfer” and spent time in many work environments before landing on his preferred 30 year career in construction, building homes. All of his children were fortunate to experience working for him at one time or another in their life.

He loved the mountains, and especially Washington’s Olympic Range where he roamed with Boy Scout pals in his youth. He would go on to hike and climb in the range well into his 80”s, settling on Lena Lake as his final hiking objective.

Doug was an accomplished sailor and crewed for Bill Buchan in many regattas and races on Puget Sound and around the world. The sailing career spanned three decades and included numerous top finishes for the team at the Worlds and 3 Olympic campaigns beginning with winning the Gold star in 1961 and culminating with a first place at the pre-Olympic regatta in Tallin in 1980.

Most of all Doug cherished spending time with Sigrid and their family. He brought a keen sense of humor and love to all family gatherings, of which there were many! He was a dedicated family man, never shying away from offering a helping hand or some kind of practical advice.

Doug, Rest in Peace with your Lord; your memory will live on in the hearts of those you loved and who loved you, forever.

Doug is survived by his wife Sigrid of 70 years, four children and their spouses, Douglas Kimball (Nicola), Kevin (Heather), Karin (Paul) and David; five grandchildren, Yarrow, Simon, Jeremy, Charlie and Henry. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandson Jake.

Private family service at Port Blakely Cemetery, Bainbridge Island.