Letter to the editor

Fantastic dog grooming service

To the editor:

I have a little dog named Etta Zetta who is sweet unless she needs a bath! She hates water, and giving her a bath and cutting her nails is really difficult. Since she has crippled legs, cutting her nails is a challenge. She is very fearful and non-compliant in stressful situations.

I took her to Ferry Tails Grooming for a bath and nail trimming. Chelsie Thomas was so gentle and kind, spending some time with her before the grooming. She specializes in large dogs and dogs who are hard to handle.

I give Chelsie and her dog grooming salon 5 stars!

Helene Montroy

Bainbridge Island