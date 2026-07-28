Published July 28, 2026

Marjorie Ann Wymer, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Poulsbo, Washington, on July 14, 2026.

Born on November 8, 1931, in Alton, Iowa, to Ralph and Dorothy Romberg, Marjorie was the second of seven children. As a young girl, her family moved West in search of employment and eventually settled in Sumas, Washington, where she attended Everson High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, Kenneth Wymer. They were married on October 9, 1948, beginning a marriage that would span decades of faithful partnership, devoted family life, and Christian ministry. Shortly after their marriage, they spent two years in New York attending Bible Seminary, preparing for a lifetime of service while beginning to raise their family.

In 1959, Marjorie and Kenneth moved to Bainbridge Island with their five children—Kathleen, Daniel, Timothy, David, and Joseph. There, Kenneth helped establish Bainbridge First Baptist Church, and Marjorie faithfully served alongside him for more than 40 years. Together, they poured their lives into their church, their community, and the countless people whose lives they touched through their faith, hospitality, and compassion.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth; her son, David; and her six siblings. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Kathleen Ewing (Charlie); her sons, Daniel Wymer (Judy Mose), Timothy Wymer (Kathy Selvar), and Joseph Wymer (Penny Purbaugh); her 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Marjorie will be remembered for her unwavering faith, gentle spirit, servant’s heart, and deep love for her family. Her legacy lives on in the generations she nurtured, the church she faithfully served, and the many lives she quietly impacted through kindness, grace, and steadfast devotion to Christ.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Bainbridge First Baptist Church, 8810 Madison Avenue, Bainbridge Island, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bainbridge First Baptist Church in Marjorie’s memory.

Proverbs 31:28 (“Her children arise and call her blessed”)