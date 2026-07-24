New program aims to reduce stress of long-term caregiving

There’s a common perception of long-term care that paints a picture of older people being cared for in a nursing home. While a small percentage of people need 24/7 care in a skilled nursing facility, most folks require less intensive support and can receive care at home. Of course, the majority of people who need long-term care are older adults or people with disabilities, but the reality is that the need for long-term care can come on suddenly. And it can happen to anyone at any age. In fact, 40% of people who receive long-term care are under the age of 65. A serious car accident, a stroke, or an unexpected diagnosis can turn our lives upside down overnight.

One in four of us is providing care for a loved one. What that looks like varies widely, from helping run errands, making meals, bringing someone to their doctor’s appointments, to helping people with essential tasks like getting in and out of bed, dressing, bathing, using the toilet, taking medication or even eating. Many, most often women, are caring for both their parents and their children, increasing risks to their own health. This unpaid labor costs families $80,000-$100,000 in lost income annually, spiking financial and emotional stress. We must recognize when a person needs care, that likely impacts at least one other person in their lives, a family member or close friend, who wants to ensure their loved one gets the support they need.

The 13 Area Agencies on Aging in Washington serve all 39 counties and have staff across the state helping connect people to resources in their communities when the need for support comes along. We see the stress that comes across people’s faces when they find out that things like a home care aide, or time in a residential long-term care facility, are not covered by health insurance or Medicare. Then there are supplies and equipment like mobility devices, safety features like grab bars and ramps, and a walk-in shower, that make it safer for people to age in their own home. On average, family caregivers spend $7,200 a year out of their own pocket for home modifications, equipment and supplies.

Americans across the country are facing this care crisis, but here in Washington, we have a new first-of-its-kind benefit that promises to bring game-changing relief not only to those who need care, but to their families. The program is called the WA Cares Fund, and it was developed by a large number of frontline healthcare, aging, disability, caregiver and consumer advocates. Most workers in Washington are enrolled and, beginning this month, are able to apply for their benefits. If an assessment finds they have met the vesting and eligibility requirements, they can use their WA Cares benefit, currently $36,500, to help pay for services and support. The benefit will grow with inflation and is expected to be $43,387 by 2033.

Actuarial estimates project that 25,000-35,000 people in our communities may be eligible to tap their WA Cares benefit this year, and we expect up to half a million Washingtonians may need long-term care in the next ten years. The WA Cares Fund alone won’t solve our care crisis, but it’s an important piece of the puzzle. As federal cuts to Medicaid, a booming aging population, and a caregiver shortage threaten to leave more people without the care they need, Washington is leading the way with innovative programs like WA Cares.

Making essential care more accessible and affordable enables more people to live with dignity and as independently as possible when they are at their most vulnerable. You may know someone who could use their WA Cares benefit now or in the near future. Help us spread the word. When people get the support they need, there are fewer visits to the ER and hospital admissions from preventable falls, missed medications, infections, dehydration or malnutrition. Just as the need for care can have a domino effect, causing broader financial and emotional stress on families, making care easier to get has a positive impact on both the people who need help and those who love them.

Cathy Knight of Bainbridge Island is the state director of the Washington Association of Area Agencies on Aging