Published July 17, 2026

Douglas Clyde Burns, 82, of Bainbridge Island, Washington, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2026.

Born on March 19, 1944, and raised in Portland, Oregon, Doug was the son of Jake McCall Burns and Rosemary Frances (Snyder) Burns. He married Susan Lonigan in Eugene, Oregon, and together they shared 59 years of marriage.

Doug graduated in 1967 from the University of Oregon in Geology. After years as an Engineering Geologist, he returned to the UO for degrees in Biology and an MS in Biochemistry in 1975. While there he TA’d several labs in the Biology Department & umpired Pac 8 baseball. He remained an Oregon Duck fan for life.

Hired by Upjohn Pharmaceuticals upon graduation, he moved to Medford, Oregon; then in 1979 to Bainbridge Island as their Hospital Rep for Washington state. At the young age of 44 his career was abruptly interrupted by Sudden Cardiac Death Syndrome. He was given only one hope by the UW Medical School – to receive an experimental implantable defibrillator newly invented by Eli Lilly – which he agreed to do. Since he was not allowed to drive during convalescence over a year, he became a consultant with Bio-Techs within walking distance of the Seattle ferry. He started a lifelong career designing/building Bio-Tech research clean room facilities and/or vivaria for the new Immunex plant and ICOS in Bothell and consulted many others. A former motorcycle racer, he enjoyed commuting by motorcycle to Bothell.

Doug loved being surrounded by his large family. The best fan at his kids’ events and all Seattle teams, especially the M’s, he coached and umpired whenever possible. He enjoyed playing bridge, community activities and lit up when people walked in the room. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, skiing, and all sunny vacations with family and friends. He adored his grandchildren adored his grandchildren and always gave thanks for having received the lifesaving procedure that is now in common practice today.

He is survived by his wife, Susie of Bainbridge Island; daughter Deborah (Craig McMullen) of San Francisco; sons, Jacob (Cat) of Seattle, and Jesse (Heather) of Bainbridge Island; and six beloved grandchildren, Madison (Joel Smith), McCall & Mollie, Maya, Bergen and Asa Burns. He was preceded in death in April by his eldest son, Douglas McCall Burns (Stacy) of Redmond.

His memorial service will be 11:00 on September 12, 2026 at Grace Episcopal Church on Bainbridge Island.