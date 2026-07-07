Published July 7, 2026

James Daryl Decker (Jimmy) passed away on June 7, 2026, at the age of 83. Born in Long Beach, California on October 26, 1942, Jimmy was a true California beach boy at heart. During his high school years, he served as a lifeguard on the shores of Long Beach, and as an adult, always loved the sun.

Jimmy earned a full-ride scholarship and began his college years at UCLA before transferring to the University of Washington, where he graduated from the Foster School of Business. It was there, working as a “house boy” at the Pi Beta Phi House, that he met his future wife. He also left his mark on the UW campus as one of the founding members of University of Washington Rugby— a legacy that lives on to this day.

On June 13, 1965, Jimmy married Tarrell Smylie (Tarry). In a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of Jimmy, when his new mother-in-law gifted him $3,500 he promptly invested in flying lessons at Galvin Flying Service at Boeing Field. After instructing others to fly, he was hired by West Coast Airlines — the carrier that would eventually become Delta Air Lines — and began his career as a commercial airline pilot.

During the industry’s lean years in the 1960’s, when pilots faced furloughs and lost pay but not seniority, he returned to school at Seattle University, earning his CPA certification. But when the airline called him back— the choice was clear. He returned to the skies, and the cockpit remained his professional home until retirement, at which time he once again built a tax practice on Bainbridge Island.

In his retirement years, Jimmy also began his journey to become a Deacon in the Catholic Church. Guided by the friendship and accompanied by Deacon Bill Hamlin and Suzy Hamlin, he was ordained as Deacon Jim — a role that reflected the solid values and quiet faith he had carried throughout his entire life.

In 2025, Jimmy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and subsequently became a resident of Madrona House on Bainbridge Island. The care and devotion he received there meant everything to the family, and they wish to extend their deepest gratitude to the entire staff — with special thanks to Sherry, Mew, Angie, Robert, and Reuben. A particular cheer goes out to his children, and to his friend Cole Rees and his personal caregiver Ian Soto, two flat-out fun guys who made sure Jimmy looked sharp every single time they headed out the door — exactly as it should be. The family also wants to thank Dr. Charles Nelson, MD, of Pacifica Medicine on Bainbridge Island, who always greeted Jimmy with a warm smile and an encouraging word.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Tarry Decker, his three adored children Anne Smylie Decker (Wayne Evans), George Dayton Decker (Joseph Sutton), and Mary Hunter Decker; his grandchildren, Kathryn Smylie Wangthamkua, Benjamin James Wangthamkua, and Gray Covert-Decker, and his cousins Steve McNealy and Don McNealy, whom he greatly admired and loved. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be remembered as a husband, father, pilot, accountant, deacon, and friend — but most of all as a man whose cheerful smile and steadfast character made every room a little warmer and every life he touched a little better.

A Catholic Mass celebrating Jimmy’s life will be held on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Bainbridge Island, Washington, with a reception to follow in the church hall. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Island Volunteer Caregivers at www.ivcbainbridge.org/donate, or University of Washington Husky Rugby, “Current Team” fund, at www.huskyrugby.com/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Cook Family Funeral Home of Bainbridge Island, WA.