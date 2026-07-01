Published July 1, 2026

Sharley So Yun “Shar” Schmitt (née Reed), a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away after a long and remarkably courageous bout with cancer on May 29, 2026, in Green Valley, Arizona. She was 56 years old.

Born on March 25, 1970, in Renton, Washington, Sharley was the daughter of the late Charles Jerry Reed and So Sae Reed. From an early age, she exhibited a vibrant spirit and a passion for creativity that would shape her remarkable life.

Sharley’s career as a model took her across the globe and throughout the United States. Her beautiful presence graced national and regional commercials for decades appearing in such publications as Elle and Vogue. Beyond modeling and mothering and homemaking, Sharley generously shared her unique gifts in production, design and organization to produce dozens of fundraisers. Notably, she produced and coproduced all of the 10 annual St. Cecelia’s Church fashion shows, outdoing herself every year with her critical eye for detail and style.

Sharley was deeply devoted to her family and shared 33 wonderful years of marriage with her husband, David Scott Schmitt. Together they raised four children: William Bradley Edwards (36), Micha Lynn Carlson/Schmitt (32), Charles Joseph Schmitt (28), and Amelia Grace Cesatia Rose Schmitt (24). Sharley’s nurturing spirit and unwavering support were cornerstones of their family life.

Sharley’s faith played a significant role in her journey. In 2003, she began attending RCIA at St. Cecelia’s Church and was baptized and confirmed there in 2004. She walked her faith in a way that could even inspire those with differing beliefs. She had a unique ability to explore the harmony between science and faith, engaging others with her thoughtful insights.

Sharley found joy in gardening, camping, screenwriting, production, and deep “Porch Time” conversations. Her love for music, theater and film fueled her creative spirit. Sharley’s kindness, empathy, inclusivity, and fierce loyalty left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her.

Sharley is survived by her devoted husband David; their children Brad, Micha, Joey, and Grace; her mother So Sae Meister; stepfather Don Meister; brother Clinton Charles Reed; in-laws Phyllis Reller, Bill Schmitt, Carla Rust, Keith Schmitt, Kevin Schmitt; aunt Doris Gregory; as well as her half siblings Andrew and Olivia Reed. She was predeceased by her father Charles Jerry Reed and her grandfather Clinton Charles Reed.

Sharley’s legacy is one of love, compassion, creativity, as well as her unwavering dedication to truth and justice. Her memory will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.

May Sharley’s memory bring comfort to all who mourn her passing. A Funeral Service will be held on July 15th, 2026, from 11 AM to 12 PM at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Parish 1310 Madison Ave. N. There will be luncheon and beverages served in Conger hall right after the service.