Published June 1, 2026

Karen Deanna Johnson (Reidinger) died peacefully at her home in Kingston on May 10, 2026, at the age of 71. She was a free spirit with a heart that was open to everyone. She loved horses, working on her farm, traveling, cooking, and being with family and friends. She grew up in Spanaway with her parents, Ray and Elizabeth Reidinger, and her older brother, Kurt. She got a Business Administration degree from WSU and worked in a variety of jobs focusing on health and helping people. She raised two boys, Blake and Erik, on Bainbridge Island with her husband, Bob. A full obituary is available at www.cookfamilyfuneralhome.com.