BHS girls water polo dethrones 4-time state champ in title match

The Bainbridge Spartan girls water polo team celebrates their state title win over the Curtis Vikings May 30 in Tacoma.

The Bainbridge Spartan girls water polo team capped off its perfect season with a state championship during a 7-6 overtime win May 30 over four-time defending state champ Curtis in the Vikings’ home pool.

Freshman Harper Rich scored the game-winning goal in overtime and was also named state MVP. The Spartans, who were the only 2A team represented in the tournament, are bringing home their first state title since 2004, when head coach Kristin Gellert was a senior on the team. Gellert, who earned coach of the tournament, also led the boys water polo team to a state title in 2021 and is the first female coach in Washington to win championships in both girls and boys.

“This team worked insanely hard this year, did everything I asked of them and came back asking for more,” Gellert said.

Rich, Audrey Keigley, and Ruthie Screen all received first team all-state accolades, and Margaret Everett and Allie Paulson-Houser received second team all-state honors.