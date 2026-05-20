Published May 20, 2026

Nancy Suzanne Nesheim was born February 5, 1959, in Colorado Springs, CO, to George and Joanna (Hurst) Nesheim. She passed on October 5, 2025, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Nancy is survived by her siblings and their families: Elizabeth Simson (Larry), Tyler (Lauren), and Justin. Leslie Noborikawa (Ron), Megan and Ryan (Nicole). Marta Thackeray (Jim), Sam, and Britta Baker (Brendon). David Nesheim (Bonnie), Jordan (Kalani) and Olivia. Bill Powell, Daniel, Brian, and Kaitlin. She is also survived by many cousins. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Joanna Nesheim, her sister, Kristine N. Powell, and by her grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life service was conducted for Nancy in Puyallup on November 22nd, 2025. A short graveside service and interment of Nancy’s ashes will be held on Saturday, May 30th at 11:00 am at the First Lutheran Church Cemetery, 18920 4th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370. Immediately following the graveside service, an informal outdoor reception will be held at Nelson Park, 20296 3rd Ave NW, Poulsbo, WA. Friends and acquaintances are invited to participate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nancy’s honor to the St. Lawrence Ministries at Christ Episcopal Church, Puyallup, WA; to any homelessness/housing charity; or to your own favorite charity.

When asked by a friend why she was always so happy, Nancy’s reply was, “When I have the choice between sad, mad, or happy, I always choose happy.”

For a more-detailed obituary, please visit the Powers Funeral Home website at https://powersfuneralhome.com/obituaries/nancy-nesheim