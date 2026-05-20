Published May 20, 2026

Jonnie Kay (Egdahl) Schmidt, 73, passed away in Bainbridge Island, WA on May 3, 2026. Led by curiosity about the world, the self, and the spirit, Jonnie prioritized reading, reflection, and travel throughout her life.

One of four daughters of Dr. John Egdahl and Lois (Hopkins) Egdahl, Jonnie was born in Frankfurt, Germany, where her father was stationed as a US Army doctor. The Egdahl family settled in Carlsbad, California, in 1954, where Jonnie and her sisters Laura, Nancy, and Jeanne grew up. She graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1970 and later earned her BA at California State University, Sonoma.

She married Stephen Schmidt in 1975, with whom she had four sons: John, twins Chris and Michael, and Eric. The family lived in different parts of California over the years, including in Santa Rosa, Oceanside, San Luis Obispo, and Simi Valley. After she and Steve divorced in 2000, Jonnie returned to San Luis Obispo, where she lived until retirement in 2015. She returned to Carlsbad as a full-time caretaker for her father until 2021, when she moved to Bainbridge Island, Washington, to be close to family.

Arrangements entrusted to Cook Family Funeral Home of Bainbridge Island, WA.

Full obituary at cookfamilyfuneralhome.com.