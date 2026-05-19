Published May 19, 2026

Dennis Scott Loria, age 66, passed away on May 4, 2026, in Bainbridge Island, Washington. He was born on February 13, 1960, in Enderlin, North Dakota, to Marvel and Lee Loria. At the age of five, Dennis moved with his family to Bainbridge Island, where he spent most of his life and built deep roots in the community.

Dennis was a highly skilled house painter who took tremendous pride in his work. Known for his exceptional attention to detail, strong work ethic, and commitment to quality, he transformed countless houses into beautiful and welcoming homes. His craftsmanship and dedication left a lasting impression on the many customers who valued not only his talent but also the care, pride, and professionalism he brought to every project.

Outside of work, Dennis found joy and freedom riding his Harley motorcycle. He embraced life with courage and an adventurous spirit, living boldly and on his own terms. Whether on the open road or hard at work, Dennis carried himself with bravery, resilience, and a strong-willed nature that those around him deeply respected.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Lee Loria, and his brother, David Loria. He is survived by his mother, Marvel Loria, and his brothers, Jim Loria, Neal Loria, Noble Loria, and Marshall Loria.

Dennis will be remembered for his hard work, unwavering determination, and the genuine impact he made on the lives of others. He will be dearly missed by his friends, family, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A graveside service will be held at Port Blakely Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 1:00 PM.

Arrangements entrusted to Cook Family Funeral Home of Bainbridge Island, WA.