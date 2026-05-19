Craig Pierrot Campbell

Published May 19, 2026

Craig P. Campbell passed away peacefully at his longtime home on Bainbridge Island, WA on March 13, 2026, at the age of 94. He will be remembered for his warm humor, generous spirit, quiet strength, and the happy life he built around family and friends.

He was born in Seattle to Ernest W. Campbell and Marjorie Pierrot Campbell in 1931, graduating from Roosevelt High School, the University of Washington, and the UW School of Law. At UW, Craig met and courted a fellow student, Jean Gibson, an Education major from Sultan, WA. They shared a lifelong partnership in love, laughter, and companionship until Jean’s passing in 2021.

Craig’s service in the Marine Corps took the newlyweds to Quantico and Arlington, VA, and then to San Diego, CA. Sons David, Chris, and Jay were born during this time, with the births of daughter Catherine and son Andrew following Craig’s return to civilian life in the Seattle area. Craig had fond memories of the California years, including of the short walk down the street to Ocean Beach, and of waterskiing in the bay.

Joining the Seattle law firm Karr, Tuttle, Koch in 1960, and commuting by ferry from Bainbridge Island, Craig became an accomplished trial lawyer in a career spanning decades. In 1979, he was named a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. He earned the respect of clients and colleagues through his dedication, integrity, and hard work.

The family home was the headquarters from where Craig enjoyed sharing old passions and developing new ones. He always loved boating, and he introduced his family to the joys of boat camping in the islands and coves of British Columbia. The boat was very small in the early years and became a little larger in each new version, and he enjoyed strategizing about improvements and taking meticulous care of each one.

In addition to family and friends, Craig loved gardening, tennis, and as his grandchildren will attest, a rigorous round-robin of pickleball. A friend of the game’s creators, he adapted his sport-court for pickleball in the sport’s formative years. In the garden he nurtured with Jean he installed a model train track around a small pond and built a bunk house for the kids. Throughout retirement he continued to enjoy adding new attractions at home to delight returning family of all ages.

Craig appreciated the importance of good schools and community. He quietly supported many efforts and organizations locally and at his college alma mater, sometimes assuming a leadership role. He was an avid reader, particularly of historical novels and biographies. He monitored current events closely, often beginning his day with the sports page before continuing through the rest of the newspaper. A loyal UW Husky fan, he especially enjoyed attending football games by boat.

Already in his nineties, Craig struck up a special companionship with fellow islander, Patty Bryant, who soon became an important part of the family. Together they travelled, attended shows, spent time with friends, and enjoyed each other’s company in even the simplest of activities. Their friendship infused Craig with energy, purpose, and boundless joy, and it kept him young to his last day.

Craig is survived by his five children and their spouses, fourteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and four nephews and nieces. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy of love, laughter, kindness, and a life well lived. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered forever.