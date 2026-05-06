Published May 6, 2026

Skylar Aspen Crawte, also known as Skye Welch in honor of maternal Grandfather Bill Welch, passed away at age 30, April 14, 2026. Born April 7, 1996 to Arlyce Crawte of Poulsbo, WA, and Conrad Crawte of Auckland, New Zealand, Skylar attended schools in Bainbridge Island and Washington State University studying Culinary Arts. Skylar pursued career goals at various establishments in the greater Seattle area including Restaurant Marche, The Nest Rooftop at Thompson Seattle, Old Stove Brewing Company, Fairmont Olympic Hotel, and Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge. Family and friends were so grateful to be spoiled by the beautiful, fresh, delicious feasts Skylar prepared for their gatherings.

Skylar was preceded in death by maternal Grandparents William and Leila Welch of Havre, Montana, and paternal Grandfather Dan Crawte of Auckland ,New Zealand and survived by mother Arlyce Crawte and brother, Chae Crawte, of Poulsbo, WA, father Conrad Crawte of Auckland, N.Z, paternal Grandmother Lois Crawte of Auckland , New Zealand Paternal Aunt and Uncle Brett and Max Stephenson of Auckland, New Zealand, maternal Aunt and uncle DR. John and Annie Gallus of Butte, MT., as well as aunts, Melody (Phil) Hoover of Bozeman, MT., and Karla Reithmeier of Suquamish, WA. and many young cousins and second cousins.

Cremation has taken place at Stone Chapel Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia’s Parish, 1310 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110, May 7, 2026, at 11:00 am with reception following in the fellowship hall.