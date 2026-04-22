Work parties, Bioblitz part of BI Earth Month events

Many events occurred across Bainbridge Island to celebrate Earth Month this April.

The conservation work party at Manzanita Park April 11 had about 10 volunteers with ages ranging from parents with their young children to retired islanders. Another work party was held April 18. “It’s an opportunity for folks of all ages, backgrounds and abilities,” said BI Metro Parks & Recreation District stewardship program manager Sierra Kross. “We try to keep everyone engaged, depending on their interest and capacity. I really enjoy these volunteer events. It’s a special time to connect with people.”

On April 25, Parks is hosting Bioblitz, an event under the umbrella of the City Nature Challenge. Volunteers are able to venture throughout Manzanita Park and document all living species that are not cultivated or domesticated. This includes mushrooms, plants, or anything else that indicates wildlife. From there, the data is uploaded to a project database in Kitsap County to assess biodiversity.

The City Nature Challenge was created in 2016 by community science staff at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the California Academy of Sciences. In its first year, over 20,000 observations of approximately 1,600 species in each location were made by more than 1,000 people. The challenge gained traction and became national the next year, in 2017, and international in 2018. The annual four-day global bioblitz has made its way to Washington State, where cities collaborate to find and document plants and wildlife.

At Manzanita Park, the goal is to restore habitat along the Manzanita Watershed by removing invasive plant species and creating habitat piles. Ivy is currently growing along the paths, and by removing and drying the vines out, these habitat piles are used by small mammals.

“I think it’s a really cool way to explore lesser-known parks,” said Kross. “We chose a park in need of restoration, but it doubles as a way for the community to connect with those with similar interests and it helps [Bainbridge Parks] fulfill a task that would otherwise not be possible.”

BI Parks has a natural resource team of only three people and relies heavily on volunteer opportunities, especially during Earth Month.

“The Manzanita Watershed is our priority restoration area as it supports the local and greater Puget Sound ecosystem by providing critical habitat for wildlife and a healthy groundwater supply for all,” the BI Parks website says. “Protecting and caring for this watershed, connected through Manzanita Ridge Preserve and Manzanita Park, ensures a healthy environment for conservationists and recreationists alike.”