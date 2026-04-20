BI resident wins national beard and mustache tournament

Chuck Everett, a longtime Bainbridge Island resident, Rotarian leader, and co-owner of Bainbridge Brewing, is known for his steady presence and deep ties to the community. He has now added an unexpected distinction: winner of the national 2026 Beardbrand Beard & Mustache Tournament.

Modeled after NCAA March Madness, the tournament featured a 64-person bracket. Beardbrand placed Everett as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region, not something he took too seriously at the outset.

“My goal was just to make the Sweet 16, so once I got past that, everything else felt like bonus rounds,” Everett said. “Next thing I knew, friends from the brewery, the bank, the gym, Rotary, even my daughter and her friends in Canada, were all voting. It kind of took on a life of its own.”

Everett has played an active role in the Rotary since 2014 and has co-chaired the Community Grants Committee for several years, helping direct grants ranging from $500 to $15,000 to local nonprofits. He is also a familiar figure at the annual Rotary Auction, where he helps manage donations and traffic.

“Chuck is a leader you can always count on. He shows up, does the work, and makes everything run better,” said Sal Celis, president nominee of the Rotary Club of Bainbridge Island. “He’s respected by everyone, and he brings a sense of fun to everything he does. The beard just gave the rest of the country a way to notice.”