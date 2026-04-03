Bainbridge Island briefs

Fly fishing auction

The Bainbridge Island Fly Fishers is holding its annual Fly Fishing Auction Fundraiser April 11 at Grace Church (8595 NE Day Road). Doors open at 2 p.m. for raffle and silent auction browsing, with the live auction at 2:30 p.m. Complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. This family-friendly event is open to all.

Featured items include full-day guided float trips for two on the Yakima and Skagit Rivers. Other items include rods, reels, gear, art, books, and fly-tying materials donated by individuals and local businesses, per a news release. Proceeds support youth education and conservation programs, including the Youth Fly Fishing Expo, Northwest Youth Conservation and Fly Fishing Academy, and regional habitat restoration efforts.

For updates, visit the Bainbridge Island Fly Fishers Facebook page or email info@bainbridgeislandflyfishers.org.

Visually impaired meeting

The Bainbridge Island Visually Impaired Support Group will be holding a meeting April 8 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the BI Senior/Community Center and on Zoom.

The meeting will focus on being safely independent as VIPs. Misty Mountford of Housing Resources Bainbridge will talk about safety in the home. Plus, favorite accessible tools/products, including a demonstration of the Meta AI Glasses owned by VIP Kris Colcock, will be shared.

To RSVP for in-person attendance, email bivipinfo@gmail.com

If joining by Zoom, the link will be emailed out the day before. If you don’t have access to a computer and want to call in (1-253-205-0468), the meeting ID is 836 7951 3181; passcode is 694899.

Jail inmate death

An independent investigation is underway following the death of an individual incarcerated at the Kitsap County Jail, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced March 27.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. March 27, corrections officers conducting a routine check discovered a 36-year-old male unresponsive in his cell. Jail medical staff responded immediately, and both corrections officers and medical personnel began CPR until South Kitsap Fire & Rescue arrived. Upon evaluation, emergency responders determined the individual was deceased, per KCSO.

The Port Orchard Police Department was notified and is conducting an independent investigation into the incident. The Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and will notify the next of kin.

BI police log

03/23 THEFT, 5854 PACKARD LN NE

03/24 IDENTITY THEFT, 10140 HIGH SCHOOL RD

03/25 INFO ONLY, 8804 MADISON AVE N

03/25 INFO ONLY, 253 NE HIGH SCHOOL RD

03/25 INFO ONLY, 6534 NE MARSHALL RD

03/26 ASSAULT, 8804 MADISON AVE N

03/27 FOUND PROPERTY, 9415 MILLER RD NE

03/28 FRAUD, 1045 BLUE HERON AVE NE

03/28 CANCEL CASE, 465 WINSLOW WAY E

03/28 MALICIOUS MISCHIEF, 10753 NE OLD CREOSOTE HILL RD

03/29 THEFT, 253 NE HIGH SCHOOL RD