Melanie Marie Keenan

Published March 25, 2026

Melanie Keenan—geologist, hydrogeologist, environmentalist, artist, Master Gardener, devoted mother, wife, sister and daughter—passed away on Saturday, February 28, 2026 after a seven- year battle with leukemia. Her determination throughout her illness was an inspiration to her family and friends.

Born October 16, 1959, Melanie is survived by her husband, Malcolm; her daughter, Maddie; her son, Miles, and his wife, Hayley; her sister, Terry; and her mother Betty.

Melanie spent most of her childhood in suburban Detroit and finished her high school years in Morgantown, West Virginia. With her impressive talent in ceramics and printmaking, she was awarded a full scholarship in fine arts to West Virginia University. She later transferred to Colorado State University, following her passion for science and nature while earning a Bachelor of Science in Geology.

Her commitment to raise awareness and educate the public on environmental issues was evident throughout her career. Melanie served as the lead author of the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Sole Source Aquifer Designation Petition for Bainbridge Island in 2009, which was codified in the Federal Register in 2013 in large part due to her perseverance. This accomplishment is a result of her advocacy at countless City Council meetings and public presentations as lead technical investigator for the Water Resources Committee of the Bainbridge Conservation Coalition.

Always ready for adventure, Melanie shared many remarkable experiences with her husband, Malcolm Gander. Together they backpacked in the Grand Canyon, cross-country skied the Alfred Braun hut system across the Continental Divide from Ashcroft to Aspen, helicoptered into the crater of Mount St. Helens to explore its ice caves and fumaroles and cross-country skied the Yellowstone geyser basin. Melanie’s love of the outdoors led to countless hiking, skiing, and camping trips across North America with her family—memories they will cherish forever.

Melanie’s commitment to excellence was a constant in all her personal, public, and professional endeavors. She was tenacious, hilarious, fun-loving and profoundly caring. Her dedication and love – for her family, the natural world, and justice – are principles that will endure in all those she touched during her life. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Gifts in Melanie’s memory may be made to the Bainbridge Conservation Coalition at bainbridgeconservationcoalition.org.