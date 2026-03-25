KT board reviews intra-county passenger-only ferry study

The Kitsap Transit Board of Commissioners reviewed results of an intra-county passenger-only ferry study at its March 17 meeting.

The $300,000 passenger only ferry study funded by the state legislature evaluated three potential routes: Bremerton to Silverdale, Bremerton to Manchester, and Bremerton to Bainbridge Island. The board previously authorized the study in April 2025. “Today’s presentation was the conclusion of that grant-funded project. There’s no further action required by the board because the study is complete,” KT marketing and public information director Sanjay Bhatt said.

KT conducted an online survey in June of 2025. The agency received 1,914 respondents, with 65% strongly agreeing that new routes would benefit the community. The Bremerton-BI route received the highest level of interest, while Bremerton-Poulsbo was most frequently suggested write-in.

The proposed costs would range from $40 million to $82 million, depending on route and propulsion method (diesel or electric hydrofoil), including investments for both vessels and terminals. The annual operating costs would range from $3.7 million to $4.8 million, per KT.

Bainbridge Island Mayor and KT boardmember Clarence Moriwaki described the project’s proposed costs as a “non-starter.” He said he’d like to see enhancements to existing KT services.

“We’re having constant pressure to have more bus service, especially on our island. And I wonder what you can do with $25 million, that’s the capital part, let alone the operations. Secondly, I just don’t know how the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal would have a location for another ferry that would be close, and you could transfer over,” he said.

The cost would be roughly between 220-250% higher per rider compared to the actual cost per rider on KT’s other existing ferry routes, with figures being driven by lower estimated demands, KPFF associate planner Kelly Lesoing said.

“So to me, it’s just really sobering, and I’ll support going on with the study, but in my mind right now, it’s kind of a non-starter,” Moriwaki said.

Kitsap County Commissioner and KT boardmember Katie Walters shared her support for the study.

“I’m supportive of the future of ferries, and I think absolutely it’s going to be a substantial investment in our future at the point we choose to go forward to something like this,” she said. “We are currently planning, or in the process of our Silverdale Regional Center Plan, and how we comply with the Growth Management Act to densify Central Kitsap and the ferry to Silverdale has been a substantial part of that plan.”

Fellow Kitsap County Commissioner and KT boardmember Christine Rolfes shared concerns about priorities.

“Of course, we have transportation and infrastructure and workforce and housing constraints, but we also have financial constraints, and it’s important, for the board to be looking at the future, but I see this study more as a tool for catalyzing a more concrete discussion about how we’re going to afford the system we have today, and how are we are going to incrementally expand today’s system to meet needs, let alone chasing new projects,” she said.