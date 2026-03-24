Margaret Janet Morss Herren  

Published March 24, 2026

Margaret “Janet” Herren passed away quietly in the company of close family members on February 12th, 2026. She was 99 years old.

Janet was born on June 29, 1926, in Montesano, Washington, to Willard Morss and Camilla Holloway. The following year, her dear sister, Patricia Anne, was born. The sisters and their families remained close throughout their lives. In 1929, when Janet and Patty were young children, the family moved to Kelso/Longview, where her father began working for Weyerhaeuser Timber Company.

Janet attended Washington State College, joined Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, sang in the College Choir and a vocal trio, and was a member of Mu Phi Epsilon. She worked in the school’s athletic oƯice as a secretary to Phil Sarboe, the head football coach. Janet graduated in 1948 with a degree in Music and Journalism. Her Cougar pride endured for life. She was known to call particular Husky fans whenever the Cougars scored a touchdown, ring it once, then hang up.

In 1947, Vern Herren, a pharmacy student at WSC, was asked to call on the Morss girls, and Janet answered the door. Interestingly, they had already met in 1929, as toddlers, when their families were friends in Aberdeen. Janet and Vern married on August 20, 1948, at the community church in Longview, WA, and remained in Pullman while Vern finished his degree in 1949.

After Vern graduated, the family moved first to Tacoma, where their son Richard was born; then to Stevenson for Dwight’s arrival; next Gig Harbor for Scott’s birth; and finally Bainbridge Island, where they bought Winslow Drug, later known as “Vern’s.” The family owned the store until 2014.

In Stevenson, Janet taught piano and chose not to hold formal recitals. Instead, she recorded each student’s best solo and played them at “cookie parties”, encouraging students to perform. She was also organist for both Stevenson and, later, for the Bainbridge Island United Methodist Churches. She taught many island kids and grown-ups piano for many years.

In 1957, Janet became a charter member of Seabold United Methodist Church, serving

as secretary, organist, Lay Delegate, youth leader, and Seattle District Lay Leader. The toddler’s nursery was dedicated to her as its first mother, and to honor the Noah’s Ark mural she painted. She remained a dedicated, active member of the Church all her adult life. Her faith supported her through some very painful times.

Each summer, Janet and her family sailed Puget Sound and the BC coast, where her three boys—Richard, Dwight, and Scott—learned to fish, boat, and camp. Always the writer, she compiled articles on their sailing experiences and had one published in ”Sea” magazine in the 1970’s.

Janet’s watercolor career began in 1982, when vacations inspired her to paint. She opened the Blue Door Gallery in the back of the drugstore. Her watercolor paintings depict her world travels and local island scenes. Two of her paintings, “SEATTLE BOUND” and “SUNSET’S TRIP” are in print and still sold locally and abroad. For many years, she was seen with her sketch pad ready to record the events of the day.

In 1983, Janet published “Stolen Princess”, a novella written by her father, Willard Morss. The story recounts experiences from the Washington Coast in 1919, as relayed to Willard by his own father, Samuel Morss, a pastor and Methodist circuit rider from Aberdeen.

A few years after Vern’s passing, Janet and Bob Waller, a longtime friend and fellow widower, grew close. With both families’ support, they married in 2006. Together, the Herrens and Wallers enjoyed reunions, vacations, holiday exchanges, and birthdays. Bob passed away in 2017, but the families remain close.

She is survived by her son Scott (wife Mary Beaubien), grandson Joshua, grandson Max (wife Georgia), and great-granddaughter Bowie. She also leaves behind beloved members of Mary’s family: sons Chay Norton (Kelley Calhoun) and Kelly Norton (Heather Budd), along with great-grandkids Suuri, Asa, Finn, and Runa. She was preceded in death by her sister Patty, husbands Vern and Bob, son Richard (who died at 39 in 1989 in Anchorage, Alaska), and son Dwight (a Bainbridge teacher who was killed in the 1997 Rolling Bay Mudslide with his wife Jennifer Cantrell and their young sons Skyler and Cooper). She also leaves behind the cherished members of her sister Patty’s family and the Waller family.

One could always depend on Jan for a smart quip or joke; her bright wit and keen observation of humanity entertained us all for many years. Beyond her humor, she was known for her dedication, caring, and support for many in the community. In particular, she was a founding member and active member of the PEO on Bainbridge Island. Always ready for a new project or endeavors such as organizing book drives, helping with local scholarship fundraisers or planning PEO events, she would embrace it with her warm enthusiasm.

Janet’s memory will be celebrated at a memorial service on Saturday, April 18th, at 11 AM at Seabold Methodist Church, 6894 NE Seabold Church Road. A reception will follow at the Island School’s Webster Hall, 8553 NE Day Road. Donations in honor of Janet Herren’s life may be made to the Bainbridge Island Seabold United Methodist Church.