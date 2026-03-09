Michael Thomas Boyce

Published March 9, 2026

Born on March 16, 1945, to Portus and Mary Boyce, Michael grew up moving frequently as the son of a Navy serviceman before his family eventually settled on Bainbridge Island, Washington. Bainbridge became home in the truest sense of the word—a place where he built lifelong friendships, raised his family, and remained deeply rooted throughout his life.

Michael attended the United States Naval Academy and went on to serve proudly in the United States Navy. During the Vietnam War, he flew as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, a role that required extraordinary courage, skill, and selflessness. His service reflected the qualities that defined him: steady under pressure, committed to others, and guided by a strong moral compass.

Above all, Michael was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He shared a loving marriage with his wife, Cheryl Lee Boyce, and together they built a family grounded in integrity, resilience, and loyalty. He believed deeply in doing what was right and worked tirelessly to instill those values in his children. His guidance was firm but rooted in love, and over time his wisdom proved lasting.

He took immense pride in his grandchildren—Cooper Boyce, Corrina Boyce, Soleil Hancock, and a precious baby on the way. Nothing brought him greater joy than watching his family grow.

Michael will be remembered for his strength of character, his sense of fairness, his discipline, and his unwavering devotion to those he loved. His legacy lives on not only in his service to his country, but in the values he passed down to his family.

In lieu of a formal service, Michael’s family asks that you honor his memory in a simple and meaningful way: use good table manners and love your family unconditionally.