New Year’s resolution not going well? How to set successful goals

We are now almost three months into the new year, and the resolutions we set so strongly at the beginning of the year may have started to fizzle out. Did the “get stronger” or “eat better” goals go out the window the second you were too tired to hit the gym, or when the siren song of sugar was too strong?

It’s no secret that a majority of New Year’s resolutions fail. Failing at a New Year’s resolution is not a personal failure; it’s not knowing how to set goals in the appropriate manner. Often, the inability to reach goals can be traced back to unrealistic expectations or false pretenses. Meaningful behavioral change tends to happen slowly, while negative habits can influence us quickly. To set yourself up for success, your goals need to follow certain key principles.

Successful goals should be:

Specific

Measurable

Realistic

Set within an appropriate timeframe for attainment.

These criteria provide clarity, direction, and accountability, which are essential for building momentum and achieving results.

Being specific is crucial. Specific goals clearly define what you are trying to accomplish, which helps you notice progress sooner. This clarity increases motivation and strengthens commitment. For example, instead of saying, “I will exercise more,” a specific goal would be, “I want to walk 30 minutes five times a week.” Word choice matters as well. Changing from “I will” to “I want” is especially helpful for those who experience demand avoidance.

Measurable goals turn vague intentions into trackable actions. They allow you to see progress, celebrate accomplishments, and identify setbacks early. Research shows that people who track their progress are far more likely to succeed in health and behavioral goals. Measurement creates accountability and keeps you focused on what you are trying to achieve. Be sure to celebrate even the smallest achievements.

Realistic goals align with your current abilities and circumstances. While goals should challenge you, they must remain attainable. Unrealistic goals often lead to frustration and decreased motivation. By setting achievable targets, you build confidence and create a foundation for long-term success. If committing to walking 30 minutes five times a week feels unrealistic, starting with 15 minutes three times a week is a great way to build momentum.

Long-term goals are best accomplished by breaking them into smaller, short-term goals. Short- term goals, often achievable within a month, can be further divided into weekly targets and weekly targets into daily objectives. Daily achievements not only provide a sense of accomplishment but also help maintain focus on the bigger picture.

By setting goals that are specific, measurable, realistic, and time-bound, and by breaking them into actionable steps, you give yourself the best chance to succeed. Momentum builds with each small win, eventually leading to the long-term success you are aiming for.

If goal setting has been a personal struggle, working with a qualified trainer or coach can make a meaningful difference. Not all health goals need to revolve around weight loss, and having professional support can help you set realistic, manageable goals that align with your lifestyle and long-term needs. With the right guidance, goal setting becomes less overwhelming and more sustainable, leading to greater confidence, consistency, and a healthier, more fulfilling life.

Kristina Sowers is a certified personal trainer and the owner of Kitsap Strength & Mobility, serving clients in Silverdale and Port Orchard. With certifications in stretch and flexibility coaching and kinesiology taping, she specializes in functional movement and helping people stay strong, mobile, and independent as they age.