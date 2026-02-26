History Heroes Award recipients announced by Bainbridge museum

The Bainbridge History Museum has announced the recipients of its 2025 History Heroes Award at the museum’s annual meeting, held Feb. 7 at Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network (BARN).

This year’s honorees, Ashley Riley, Suyematsu Farm Legacy Alliance, and Charlie Averill, were recognized for their contributions to preserving, sharing, and safeguarding Bainbridge Island’s history. The museum honors individuals, businesses, and organizations whose meaningful and lasting contributions advance its mission to collect, preserve, and share Bainbridge Island history, a news release says. History Heroes have been recognized by the museum for nine years.

“These honorees embody what it means to be a History Hero,” said the museum’s board president Micheal Bronsdon. “Each, in their own way, has ensured that Bainbridge Island’s stories, its people, its land, and its shared experiences are remembered, honored, and passed on.”

Riley received her award from the museum’s director of exhibits & engagement, Lindsay Ogles.

“Through her work with Bainbridge Grave Folk, Riley has become a powerful force in uncovering and preserving the human stories found in the island’s cemeteries. Her meticulous research and documentation have restored names, identities, and dignity to countless headstones long marked by uncertainty or anonymity. Widely recognized across the island, Riley’s work has inspired a renewed appreciation for cemetery preservation and made her a frequently cited resource for historians and researchers. Her ability to reveal the beauty and meaning in everyday lives has enriched the museum’s work and deepened the community’s connection to its past,” per the release.

The Suyematsu Farm Legacy Alliance was honored with an award presented by past board president David Williams. The award went to the Alliance for their efforts to begin restoration of the historic five acres and their work in creating greater awareness of Akio Suyematsu’s legacy.

“Suyematsu Farm is the oldest and most continuously farmed land on Bainbridge Island and possibly in the greater Central Puget Sound region. Purchased in 1928 by Yasuji and Mitsuo Suyematsu, the 40-acre farm played a vital role in establishing Bainbridge Island as the strawberry capital of the Pacific Northwest during the 1930s and 1940s. The family’s farming legacy endured profound injustice when they were forcibly removed and incarcerated during World War II, leaving their land untended for the duration of the war. Upon their return, the Suyematsu family reclaimed and rebuilt the farm, with Akio Suyematsu guiding it into the modern era as a leader in organic farming, composting, and agricultural mentorship. Today, the land remains a thriving, sustainably farmed landscape producing 80–100 tons of food annually and stands as a living testament to resilience, innovation, and agricultural heritage,” the release says.

Averill received his award from executive director Amber Buell.

“Averill’s connection to Bainbridge Island history is deeply rooted in local journalism. His parents, David and Verda Averill, owned and operated the Bainbridge Review for more than 26 years, making the newspaper the connective tissue of island life during a formative era. Growing up in the newsroom, Averill witnessed history being preserved in real time, from late-night breaking news to the daily rhythms of community life. He later contributed as a reporter himself and carried forward a lifelong commitment to civic engagement, including two terms on the Bainbridge Island City Council and long-standing service with the Bainbridge Island Rotary Club. Through the Averill family’s stewardship of the Review, they not only documented Bainbridge Island history, they also helped hold the community together,” per the release.