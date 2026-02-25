Donna Greenawalt

Published February 25, 2026

Donna, Mother & “Grammy”, passed away in the early morning of July 8, 2025. Born June 23, 1934 in Grand Rapids, Michigan she was 91 years old. She is survived by her 3 children, 3 grandchildren, and their spouses/partners/former spouses. She was preceded in death by George (Jack) Greenawalt, her husband of 61 years. Donna & Jack moved to Bainbridge Island in 2000 after living in Minnesota for 34 years. Prior to that they moved from Michigan to Massachusetts and then to Upstate New York as Jack climbed the ladder in Public Education Administration. Donna worked outside the home at several positions then found her niche as a procurement specialist/advisor to executives at General Mills helping to outfit new office spaces.

A lifelong avid birder, she kept lists of birds identified & many vacations were devoted to exploring parts of the country to add to her lifetime list.

She was active in the Grace Episcopal Church community as well as P.E.O. Active throughout her life, she volunteered at Bloedel Reserve, BIMA, & IVC as well as the Senior Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on Saturday April 18, at 2 pm.